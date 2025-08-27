Bulls champion Bill Cartwright to speak at District 87’s GPS Parent Series program

The GPS Parent Series: Navigating Healthy Families will host three-time Chicago Bulls NBA Champion Bill Cartwright in a program based on his memoir, “Living Life at the Center.”

This event will be held in-person at 7 p.m. on Sept. 9 at Glenbard West High School at 670 Crescent Blvd. in Glen Ellyn.

Cartwright is a former NBA star with a 16-year playing career that included winning championships with the Chicago Bulls in 1991, 1992 and 1993.

In high school, he was named California State Player of the Year, and he went on to help his team win three conference championships at University of San Francisco. By the end of his college career, he was the program’s all-time top scorer with more than 3,000 points, and he holds other records that still stand.

Beyond his achievements on the court, Cartwright is a dedicated mentor known for his unwavering commitment to excellence and integrity. His book provides readers with profound insights into the inherent value of leadership, teamwork and personal growth. Cartwright will chronicle the journey of his basketball career and highlight the people and experiences that helped shape him in his drive to achieve excellence in sports and in life beyond the NBA. Attendees will be moved by his story of perseverance, dedication and unwavering commitment as he details the importance of confidence, resiliency and hard work.

Cartwright will be in conversation with sportscaster Mike Hall, who began his career in television sports after winning ESPN’s “Dream Job” competition. He can currently be found on the Big Ten Network or FOX TV reporting for the National Football League. Hall is a graduate of Glenbard West High School.

All attendees will receive a free copy of “Living Life at the Center,” and Cartwright will be available for a book signing following his remarks.

All are welcome to the free weekly GPS events, and no registration is required. To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events, contact Glenbard District 87 Student and Community Projects Coordinator Gilda Ross at gilda_ross@glenbard.org or 630-942-7668. Continuing education credits are available.