Carol Stream man accused of arson after allegedly setting his house on fire: prosecutors

A Carol Stream man accused of setting fire to his home, causing a large explosion and severely damaging his neighbors’ homes, will remain in jail until his next court date.

Eric Neuman, 52, of the 700 block of Hemlock Lane, appeared in First Appearance Court Sunday charged with two counts of aggravated arson, one count of arson and one count of criminal damage to property, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

About 4:28 a.m. Aug. 23, Carol Stream police responded to a residential fire in the 700 block of Hemlock Lane.

It was later determined that the house on fire was the residence of Neuman and his soon-to-be ex-wife, who had recently vacated the premises.

Neuman allegedly had placed approximately six containers of gas throughout the house totaling about 40 gallons, and two propane tanks in a rental car parked in the attached garage, authorities said.

Neuman allegedly spilled gas in the garage, lit a flare and threw it in the garage. He then fled in another vehicle, according to the release.

An investigation found that on Aug. 2, Neuman allegedly texted his wife threatening messages describing in detail how he would ignite a fire at their house.

Neuman allegedly set fire to the house knowing that his neighbors, including children, were at home at the time.

About 10:35 a.m., following a pursuit that began in the Bloomington/Morton area, Illinois State Police troopers arrested Neuman in Mahomet, a village in Champaign County.

“Intentionally setting fire to a residence in the early morning hours while the community is asleep, as alleged in this case, not only endangers the lives of countless residents, but also the lives of our first responders answering the call,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “This type of extremely dangerous behavior will not be tolerated in DuPage County and will be met with the full force of the law.”

“The alleged actions of Mr. Neuman placed a great deal of our residents in danger. The intentional steps taken that morning could have led to mass devastation and loss of life, if not for the quick response of Carol Stream’s first responders,” Carol Stream Chief of Police Don Cummings said in the release.

Neuman’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 22.