Downers Grove police investigating Walgreens robbery

Downers Grove police are investigating a robbery that reportedly took place Friday night at the Walgreens on Ogden Avenue, authorities said.

About 9:40 p.m., police responded to a report of a robbery at the Walgreens located at 1000 Ogden Avenue.

An investigation indicated that the offender attempted to complete a purchase and reached into the cash drawer when the clerk opened the drawer. A small amount of U.S. currency was taken and the offender fled the store on foot, authorities said.

The offender is described as about 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, wearing a white bucket hat and a white Chicago Bulls sweater.

Police are is asking anyone with information about the incident to call 630-434-5600.