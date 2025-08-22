My Suburban Life

District 58 foundation’s Oktoberfest set for Sept. 12-13

By Shaw Local News Network

The Education Foundation of Downers Grove District 58 will host its 12th annual Oktoberfest from 4:30 to 11 p.m. Sept. 12 and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 13.

The fest will be held in the parking lot on Burlington Avenue between Main Street and Forest Avenue.

To purchase tickets, visit https://shorturl.at/XEj2g

The event will feature live music, a Kids Zone, authentic Oktoberfest fare and traditional German atmosphere. Friday night will feature the music of the Gypsy Kings with Nicolas Reyes.

The foundation relies on support from volunteers and sponsors to make its annual Oktoberfest fundraiser a success. Sign up to become a volunteer.

