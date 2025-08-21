GPS Parent Series to examine solutions to anxiety Sept. 3

The GPS Parent Series: Navigating Healthy Families will host Oprah Magazine’s Martha Beck in a presentation titled “Beyond Anxiety: A Creative Path to Fill Your Life with Joy and Calm” at noon and 7 p.m. Sept. 3 via Zoom.

Visit GPSParentSeries.org for event details and the links to these webinars.

Beck will explain why anxiety is skyrocketing as an ever-present component of daily life. Using the latest neuroscience and coaching strategies, Beck will provide practical tools for engaging the “creativity spiral” – a process used to successfully combat anxiety and foster innovative problem solving.

Anxiety can then be replaced by a sense of meaning, peace, purpose and intimate connection with others. Discover a wonderful new mindset that can become a source of healing for all components of daily life.

Beck is a coach, speaker and a longtime contributor to “O, the Oprah Magazine.” Her published works include over 150 magazine articles and several self-help books and memoirs, including “The Way of Integrity,” which was a “New York Times” best seller, and Oprah’s Book Club selection, “Beyond Anxiety: Curiosity, Creativity and Finding Your Life’s Purpose.”

All are welcome to the free weekly GPS events, and no registration is required.

To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events, contact Glenbard District 87 Student and Community Projects Coordinator Gilda Ross at gilda_ross@glenbard.org or 630-942-7668.

Continuing education credits are available.