Lombard Historical Society to hold Food Truck Social Sept. 8

The Lombard Historical Society and Brew Avenue Events have announced the third annual Food Truck Social Fundraiser will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at 23 W. Maple Street in Lombard.

By Shaw Local News Network

The Lombard Historical Society, in partnership with Brew Avenue Events, will hold its 4th Annual Food Truck Social Fundraiser from 4 to 9 p.m. Sept. 6 at 23 West Maple St. in downtown Lombard.

The Food Truck Social has become a major annual fundraiser for the Lombard Historical Society, supporting its mission to preserve, share and celebrate Lombard’s unique history.

This year’s event features eight local food trucks, beer garden, family-friendly activities and live music from bands Bourbon Aristocracy and Marlon and the Shakes.

Attendees can enjoy a number of free activities from face painting, giant bubbles, stilt-walkers and tours of the historic Victorian Cottage and Carriage House.

Advance tickets to the event are available now for $7 through Sept. 5. Tickets at the gate will be $10 per person, and children 12 and under are free.

