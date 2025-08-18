Elmhurst library to host annual author fair Aug. 23

The Elmhurst Public Library will host its eighth annual Local Author Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 23.

More than 50 authors will be available to answer questions, sell and sign copies of their books.

Authors will be spread throughout the building and grouped by genre. The library accepted applications from authors earlier in the summer, and participants were selected to represent a cross-section of genres and audiences. Elmhurst authors were given priority, but authors from surrounding areas are also included.

Making her debut at the author fair is Hannah Murphy, a high school sophomore who felt motivated to write more after speaking to other authors at the two previous author fairs. Her first book, a choose-your-own adventure story for children, was published in December 2024.

“I’m now beginning to understand the process behind publishing a book and am more confident in my abilities to put my stories into the world,” Murphy said in a news release.

“Things take longer than expected, so it’s best to just enjoy it. Not just writing the book, but editing, marketing, and creating an audience takes time,” she said.

Authors will be representing books for children, teens and adults and represent genres such as mysteries, romance, science fiction, fantasy, memoirs, history and more.