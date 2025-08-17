GPS Parent Series to examine navigating healthy families

The GPS Parent Series: Navigating Healthy Families will present Family Dynamic: How to Support Students to Aim High, Dream Big, and Succeed with “New York Times” columnist Susan Dominus at noon and 7 p.m. Aug. .26, via Zoom.

Visit GPSParentSeries.org for event details and the links to these webinars.

How does family history shape individual success and who we ultimately become? What fuels ambition and resilience in children? Why do some siblings thrive while others struggle? Dominus will join GPS to explore the subtle forces, within families and beyond, that influence motivation, drive and emotional well-being.

This presentation will offer practical, research-informed reflections that challenge easy answers and encourage deeper thinking about what it means to support children in today’s high-pressure world.

Participants will acquire insights into how to nurture their children’s potential and learn about the emotional undercurrents of sibling dynamics. Come discover the secrets to creating a home environment that supports both achievement and healthy relationships.

Dominus has been a journalist with “The New York Times” since 2007 and was a National Magazine Award winner in 2024. Her latest book, “The Family Dynamic: A Journey into the Mystery of Sibling Success”, is a powerful and thought-provoking look at sibling success.

Dominus will be in conversation with clinical psychologist Lisa Damour, whose three best sellers “Untangled”, “Under Pressure” and “The Emotional Lives of Teenagers” have been translated into 23 languages. She is a regular contributor to The “New York Times” and CBS News and is a GPS favorite.

All are welcome to the free weekly GPS events, and no registration is required.

To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events, contact Glenbard District 87 Student and Community Projects Coordinator Gilda Ross at gilda_ross@glenbard.org or 630-942-7668. Continuing education credits are available.