Fun, free National Night Out events will be ‘humanizing the badge’

Westmont is one of the many DuPage County communities to participate Tuesday in the National Night Out celebration (Mike Mantucca)

“Crime Free Carol” is on the case.

Carol Cadle, named the state’s “Most Outstanding Officer of the Year” by the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police, oversees Carol Stream’s National Night Out celebration, one of the largest in the region.

“The goal and the mission of National Night Out is to give a gift to our communities,” said Cadle, peer-nominated for the award because of her outreach skills.

“They have been really, really cool events,” she said. “It brings everyone out.”

Carol Stream will join scores of suburban towns hosting National Night Out events on Tuesday to bring together the men and women in blue with the communities they serve.

Wheaton’s National Night Out features a SWAT obstacle course, dunk tank, fishing with police and the wow factor — a helicopter landing — in Northside Park.

Geneva police have lined up live drone demonstrations, a Touch-a-Truck display and visits with the department’s comfort dog, Tommy, a Golden retriever. Other Kane County events are planned in the late afternoon and evening in Aurora, Batavia, Elgin and St. Charles.

Carol Stream’s National Night Out is set for 5 to 9 p.m. at the Town Center at Gary Avenue and Lies Road.

Approximately 2,000 people attended the event in 2023. It was headed that way last year until rain intervened.

“We’re praying for no rain this year, and we’ll get it done,” said Cadle, who grew up in Bartlett, attended Elgin High School and serves as a crime prevention and public education officer in Carol Stream.

The police department leads the organization of the event, attended by 15 to 20 officers, plus command staff, according to Carol Stream Deputy Chief Brian Cluever.

“It’s a collaborative effort between the police department and all community stakeholders,” Cluever said.

“We have different organizations — religious organizations, corporations, public safety organizations, that come out. It’s a night of safety, for people to come out and enjoy something in a carefree environment,” he said.

National Night Out in Carol Stream will offer a live band, children’s games, activities, costumed characters strolling through Town Center, giveaways, food and treats, all free.

Cadle has enlisted not one but three “bouncy houses” for children and the 501st Midwest Garrison.

“Kids have a good time, parents have a good time, and no one walks away broke at the end of the night,” she said.

From a police perspective, Cadle said part of the appeal is “humanizing the badge.”

Cluever can relate.

“It’s good for the soul to be able to connect with people on a different level, when they start to see you beyond the uniform,” he said.

“You’re not just a police officer, you’re also a person, and you have feelings and family,” Cluever said. “We have a lot in common, right? And it’s nice to make those connections.”

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250801/news/fun-free-national-night-out-events-will-be-humanizing-the-badge/