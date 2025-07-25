Berwyn gas station explodes after downed power lines causes gas lines to catch fire

Two main gas lines at a BP Amoco Gas Station in Berwyn exploded Thursday after a thunderstorm swept through the area, causing multiple power lines to come down, authorities said.

About 3:42 p.m., Berwyn police and fire personnel responded to the 6700 block of Ogden Avenue following reports of down lines due to a powerful thunderstorm that swept through the area, authorities said.

Firefighters began to extinguish the fire while police evacuated nearby residences and businesses near the gas station, located at 6749 W. Ogden Ave.

About 3:49 p.m., the gas lines exploded, causing the collapse of the gas station and shattering windows of several nearby structures, according to a Berwyn news release.

Multiple neighboring agencies assisted Berwyn firefighters as they continued to battle the blaze.

No injuries have been reported, and an investigation is ongoing.