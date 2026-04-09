Kankakee Community College earns Military Friendly School designation

Kankakee Community College has been designated a Military Friendly School for 2026, earning a gold ranking among 71 small community colleges nationwide.

The designation recognizes KCC’s commitment to supporting veterans, active-duty military personnel, and their families in transitioning to higher education. This year, 37 veterans enrolled at KCC, and 49 military-connected students utilized Veterans Administration education benefits.

Eric Peterson, superintendent of the Veterans Assistance Commission of Kankakee County and a KCC graduate, speaks during the Veterans Recognition Ceremony at KCC in 2025. Peterson is a veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. (Photo Provided By Kankakee Community College)

“We are proud to serve veterans, and to be designated as a Military Friendly® School,” assistant director of financial aid at KCC, Megan Ponton said in a news release. “The college is dedicated to supporting veterans and active-duty military personnel, alongside their families, in their transition to higher education.”

KCC is one of only 12 community colleges in Illinois to earn the Military Friendly® designation this year. Nationally, 288 community colleges received the honor.

The Military Friendly® designation evaluates schools on student recruitment, retention, academic progress, graduation rates, career placement, and support services for veterans and military families. KCC will be featured in the April 2026-2027 Guide to Schools® in Military Friendly G.I. Jobs® magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.com.

For more information about KCC’s military education benefits, visit www.kcc.edu/veterans, email finaid@kcc.edu, or call 815-802-8550.