Pedestrian killed on Ogden Avenue in Downers Grove: police

A pedestrian was killed Monday night when she was struck by a car on Ogden Avenue, authorities said,

Police at about 9:40 p.m. responded to a report of a traffic crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian in the 2300 block of Ogden Avenue.

The pedestrian was transported to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, police said.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the woman was crossing the street when she was struck by a vehicle headed eastbound on Ogden Avenue, authorities said.

The crash is under investigation by the Downers Grove Police Department and the DuPage M.E.R.I.T. Major Crash Reconstruction Team.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending the notification of family members.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Downers Grove Police Department at 630434-5600.