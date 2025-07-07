Large group of teens gather at Glen Ellyn Park District pool

Hundreds of teens descended on a Glen Ellyn Park District pool shortly before 5 p.m. July 5, police said.

Police were informed of a growing crowd of teenagers and young adults arriving at Sunset Pool, 483 Fairview Ave.

Officers estimated there were 200 to 300 people at the property. Some of were seen entering without paying, while others were smoking cannabis, consuming alcoholic in violation of the park district’s ordinances and igniting illegal fireworks, authorities said.

Due to the unruly and illegal behavior of several attendees, the park district closed the pool early.

Officers from several neighboring communities assisted with the evacuation of the park.

One individual was charged for the illegal use of fireworks.

The incident remains under investigation.