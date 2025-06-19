Elmhurst University names new vice president of student affairs

Elmhurst University has announced that Keri Anne Alioto as its new vice president of student affairs.

Selected following a nationwide search, Alioto currently works as vice president of student affairs at Mount Mary University, a small, Catholic liberal arts college in Milwaukee. She will begin her role at Elmhurst in August.

Alioto earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism and Spanish from Ball State University, a master of science degree in student affairs administration from Indiana University and her doctorate of education in higher education administration from Northern Illinois University.