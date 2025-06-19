June 19, 2025
Elmhurst University names new vice president of student affairs

By Kevin Newberry
Elmhurst University has announced that Keri Anne Alioto as its new vice president of student affairs.

Selected following a nationwide search, Alioto currently works as vice president of student affairs at Mount Mary University, a small, Catholic liberal arts college in Milwaukee. She will begin her role at Elmhurst in August.

Alioto earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism and Spanish from Ball State University, a master of science degree in student affairs administration from Indiana University and her doctorate of education in higher education administration from Northern Illinois University.

