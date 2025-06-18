District 58 names three new administrators

Emily Stubbs is the new principal at Indian Trails Elementary School (Courtesy Downers Grove Grade School District 58)

The Downers Grove Grade School District 58 Board of Education recently appointed three candidates to fill administrative positions.

The following individuals will begin working for District 58 this summer:

Julie Relihan, District 58 Community Relations Coordinator

Lauren Dixon, Middle School Special Programs Coordinator

Emily Stubbs, Indian Trail School principal

“I am thrilled to recommend these three outstanding professionals for their respective roles within District 58,” Superintendent Kevin Russell said in a news release. “The district conducted a rigorous interview process for all three positions, with several rounds of interviews and reference checks. Each candidate brings a wealth of experience and a student-centered approach to their work. I look forward to welcoming them to the district, and I am confident they will be key assets to our team.”

Relihan currently serves as the director of strategic operations for Keeneyville School District 20 in Hanover Park.

In this position, she leads the district’s communications and community relations and plays a key role in implementing its school safety programs. She has also served as the director of operations for Junior Achievement of Chicago for DuPage County and started her career as a commercial litigation attorney.

Dixon currently works as the assistant director of student services for West Chicago District 33, where she manages special education procedures, develops program improvement plans and supports special education curriculum implementation.

She has previously served as an IEP specialist for District 33, as a self-contained and multi-needs special education teacher in Naperville Community School District 203 and as a middle school special education teacher in self-contained and autism classrooms for Arlington County Public Schools in Arlington, Virginia.

Stubbs currently serves as the student services coordinator at Gombert Elementary School in Indian Prairie School District 204 in Aurora. In this role, she helps evaluate staff, plans professional learning and helps develop curriculum and climate/culture initiatives.

Previously, she was an interventionist and a fourth-grade teacher in District 204.