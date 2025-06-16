Wheaton North senior Reagan Crosthwaite leads Suburban Life-area All-State softball picks

Wheaton North's Reagan Crosthwaite (21) smashes a two-run homer against Oswego during a 2025 Class 4A Oswego Sectional Final game at Oswego High School. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Wheaton North senior shortstop Reagan Crosthwaite, who led the Falcons to their second consecutive sectional final this season, was among those named Class 4A First Team All-State by the Illinois Coaches Association in voting released this week.

Class 4A Second Teamers included Glenbard West senior Ainslie Bobroff, Downers Grove North sophomore Viktoria Czech, York senior Avery Kanouse and Wheaton North junior Hannah Wulf.

Class 4A Third Teamers included Benet sophomore Alaina Rosner, York junior Lilly Burda, Glenbard East sophomore Lilly Carver, Wheaton Warrenville South junior Becca Chaney, York sophomore Maggie Demopoulos, Lyons senior Isabella Evans, Lyons junior Ava Jacklin, Downers Grove North senior Samantha Lehnherr, Riverside-Brookfield senior Ellie Megall, Willowbrook senior Sonia Ruchala, Willowbrook junior Allie Coppersmith, WW South senior Abby Mease, Downers Grove South junior Jacklyn Meyers, Glenbard West senior Megan Stieglitz, Glenbard East sophomore Claire Bolda, Downers Grove North senior Ashlynn Durkin, Morton senior Alyssa Kunz, Glenbard West senior Olivia Salerno, WW South senior Presley Wright, Downers Grove South freshman Jordan Balsavich and Benet sophomore Sophia Rosner.

Lemont senior Natalie Pacyga was named First Team All-State in Class 3A. Class 3A Second Teamers included St. Francis senior Lauren Kennedy, Glenbard South sophomore Evageline Dupuis, Lemont freshman Claire Podrebarac, Montini senior Kat Filkowski and Montini freshman Aubry Raffen.

Class 3A Third Teamers included Hinsdale South senior Kayla Buckels-Meen, Nazareth senior Kennedy Joe, St. Francis junior Lily Konen and Montini freshman Cameron Fox