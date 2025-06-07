Charlie Clifford, Glenbard West reach volleyball final four with win over New Trier

HOFFMAN ESTATES – Glenbard West never took it for granted, especially this season.

But the Hilltoppers are once again back in the boys volleyball final four.

Charlie Clifford clubbed 14 kills as Glenbard West slid past New Trier 25-21, 29-27 on Friday morning in the opening quarterfinal of the boys volleyball state finals at Hoffman Estates High School.

Glenbard West (35-5) will face O’Fallon, a 25-23, 25-23 winner over Sandburg, at 10 a.m. on Saturday in the opening semifinal. It’s the 11th straight season and the 12th time in the last 14 years that the Hilltoppers will bring home a trophy. But this one is more of a surprise.

“We don’t do anything easy, and it’s very special this year,” Glenbard West coach Christine Giunta-Mayer said of making it back to the final four. “We lost 10 seniors from last season, and I think everyone brushed us off this year. But we trusted the process, We’ve been doing this since 2014.”

Clifford, a senior outside hitter and the only full-time starter back from last season, was huge down the stretch. He had a block to tie the second set at 25-25. He then added a kill and an ace as the Hilltoppers never allowed New Trier another opportunity to win the set. The Trevians couldn’t close out 24-23 and 25-24 leads.

The only kill of the match from freshman right side hitter Lukas Wallin and a block by junior middle hitter Otis Yahn (three kills, one block) closed it out.

“It just shows how consistent we are as a program,” Clifford said. “All the guys support me, and it’s amazing. We just love playing volleyball.”

The two teams met on May 10 at the Glenbrook North Invite, and the Hilltoppers prevailed 26-24, 15-25, 25-21. That was one of their 10 3-set matches this season. They lost the first two but have won the last eight.

The Trevians (27-11) were led by junior outside hitter Oliver Potterfield (14 kills, four digs) and senior middle hitter James Hayek (six kills), as well as sophomore setter Colon Kim (17 assists) and junior setter Sean Scheppach (16 assists).

“New Trier is one of the classiest teams,” Giunta-Mayer said. “They play high caliber and play the right way.”

The first set was tied 21-21. But Clifford and junior right side hitter Luke Bachman (five kills) had kills, the Trevians had a hitting error, and Clifford, who had 10 first-set kills, creamed one to win the opener.

Senior outside hitter Henry Truitt (six kills), senior setter Owen Bare (16 assists), and junior setter Andrew Fanella (12 assists) also contributed for the Hilltoppers.

“Everyone played great,” Bare said. “I was looking for the back row attack a lot today.”

“It was super motivation for me to see us win state as a freshman. With the history of the program, it’s just really easy to play for.”