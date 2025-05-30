‘A testament to her dedication’. Downers Grove Park District renames rec center in Cathy Mahoney’s honor

Cathy Mahoney will be honored for her service to the Downers Grove Park District on Friday when the district's recreation center is named in her honor. (Courtesy Dawn Hartman)

A former Downers Grove Park District Commissioner will be recognized Friday for her years of service when the recreation center she passionately advocated for is renamed in her honor.

In February, the Downers Grove Park District Board of Commissioners approved the renaming of the Downers Grove Recreation Center to the Cathy Mahoney Recreation Center in recognition of her outstanding dedication, leadership and passion for enhancing parks and recreation.

A formal ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. May 30 at the recreation center, 4500 Belmont Road.

Beyond naming the nature center at Lyman Woods and several parks for former commissioners, few long-term volunteers have received such an honor, said Dawn Hartman, the park district’s director of marketing and community engagement.

“We are renaming our largest facility, and it is a big deal,” Hartman said. “It is so well-deserved. She has dedicated a lot of time to the park district and was instrumental in making the recreation center happen.”

Mahoney’s dedication to the park district began with her commitment to the creation of the recreation center, Hartman said.

One of the most important parts of the process was gaining community support for the project.

“Mahoney went out in the community to educate residents on why it was needed,” Hartman said.

One of the unique aspects of the facility is the focus it places on the community and how it brings together residents with similar interests such as pickleball or basketball in a positive, safe space, Hartman said.

“Once I got involved, I learned how much the Downers Grove community was invested in and supported the park district,” Mahoney said.

“Because of this, I wanted to be on the board to help shape the future direction of the district. Each office I held on the board helped me to learn every aspect of the district. My goal as a board member was to be a responsible steward of tax dollars while improving and offering facilities and programs the residents wanted. There was always a new project to plan and to complete.”

The nearly 70,000-square-foot recreation center opened in 2003 and offers a fitness center, three group exercise studios and a nearly 20,000-square -foot gymnasium that can be converted into three full-size basketball courts, six full-size volleyball courts or 16 badminton courts.

The facility also includes a three-lane indoor track that overlooks the gym and a multipurpose room which can be divided into two separate rooms with accessibility to an outdoor terrace and amphitheater seating area.

However, Mahoney’s commitment to the park district did not with the recreation center project.

She served on the park board from 2005 to 2023, holding various leadership roles, including secretary treasurer, vice president and president.

She was board president during the COVID-19 pandemic and faced specific challenges presented by the virus.

“She worked really hard to make sure we were offering as much as we could,” Hartman said.

She “helped us excel, but also made sure we were responsible with finances,” Hartman said.

During her tenure, Mahoney played a key role in numerous transformative projects across the community, including the completion of the Washington Park playground, shelter, fountain and ball field seating; construction of the Veterans Memorial Pavilion at Fishel Park; and the Lyman Woods Streambank stabilization project, ensuring environmental sustainability.

Other projects Mahoney oversaw included the installation of synthetic turf at Doerhoefer Park, the renovation of the historic 1846 Israel Blodgett House and the renaming of the Belmont Golf Club in addition to major course improvements including clubhouse renovations, a driving range shelter and a lesson canopy.

She also was a commissioner during two large-scale projects at McCollum Park, including the 2012 infrastructure renovations and the 2022 Adventure Falls Sprayground, Mini Golf & Sports Courts project.

“Cathy Mahoney’s unwavering commitment to the Downers Grove Park District has left an indelible mark on our community,” said Bob Kotula, president of the park board. “Renaming the recreation center in her honor is a testament to her dedication and the lasting impact she has made.”

“My favorite thing about the park district is how the programs, parks and facilities bring kids and families together to have fun and to create memories,” Mahoney said. “That is why I always advocated renovating neighborhood playgrounds. On a bigger scale, the summer concert series at the Veterans Memorial Pavillion in Fishel Park, the sprayground at McCollum Park, improved ball fields, improvements to the Belmont Golf Club were all projects that offered fun family time.”

“Downers Grove is a great town to raise a family with excellent parks,” she said. “It is a friendly community that offers an extensive park district with exceptional recreation opportunities. I am humbled and honored to have the recreation center named after me.”