Westmont’s Kyla Babb doubles the fun at IHSA state meet, gets top 3 in both Class 1A distance events

IHSA Girls State Track & Field Westmont’s Kyla Babb trails St. Anthony's Isabella Keller in the 3200 m run during the IHSA Class 1A Girls Track & Field State Finals on Saturday, May 24, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

CHARLESTON – Westmont junior Kyla Babb is still sorting out her college choice.

But Babb added a pair of impressive milestones to her resume on Saturday.

After falling short of double medaling in both distance events at last season’s Class 1A state meet, Babb returned to the state meet motivated to make headlines. Babb said her third-place state cross country showing in the fall pushed her to reach for new heights in track.

“That was definitely my breakthrough,” Babb said.

Babb moved up the state podium on Saturday, placing second in the 3,200 meters with a clocking of 10 minutes, 32.52 seconds in the 1A state track and field meet at O’Brien Stadium.

“I never thought I would get even top five at state, let alone third in cross country and now second at (state) track,” Babb said. “Last year I got fourth in the 3,200, so this is definitely an upgrade.”

Babb said a miscue with the bell led to some frustration and confusion in the 3,200, which was won by St. Anthony’s Isabella Keller (10:20.92).

“I’m disappointed because I could’ve run faster because they told me I had one lap left when I actually didn’t,” Babb said. “I didn’t do my usual kick at the end. I still think I would’ve gotten second. I’m not really too worried about my time. I’m just happy with the place I got.”

Babb added a second top-three finish, hitting the tape in a time of 4:56.45 for third place in the 1,600.

IHSA Girls State Track & Field Westmont’s Kyla Babb competes in the 3200 m run during the IHSA Class 1A Girls Track & Field State Finals on Saturday, May 24, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

Meanwhile in 2A, Montini junior Sydney Gertsen had a sterling effort on the blue track to finish in fourth place in the 3,200 (10:40).

In the 2A 800-meter run, St. Francis junior Margaret Andrzejewski nearly pulled out a stunner, placing third in a time of 2 minutes, 13.05 seconds. St. Francis sophomore Erin Hinsdale, who finished second in the event last season, took fourth with a clocking of 2:13.91.

“I felt good and didn’t really have a plan going into it and just went out there and seeing how I felt and trying to do the best I could,” Andrzejewski said. “I’ve never run an individual event at state before, but it felt great.”

Hinsdale said she was happy with her race, but she’s motivated for next season’s state meet.

“I’ve been dealing with a lot of injuries this season, which is hard to get back into but the fitness I’ve maintained from cross country helped me get through it,” Hinsdale said. “Obviously, I got second last year, but the field is getting faster and faster. It’s a lot of competition and a good opportunity to get a good time. Next year I’m going to try and come back stronger and am looking at it as an opportunity to get a few personal records.”

IHSA Girls State Track & Field Wheaton North’s Sophia Dalrymple competes in long jump during the IHSA Class 3A Girls Track & Field State Finals on Saturday, May 24, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

St. Francis couldn’t capture a second consecutive 4x800 relay state championship, ending in 12th place on Saturday. Andrzejewski snared 10th in the 1,600 in a time of 5:08.

Also, St. Francis sophomore Elena Mamminga claimed sixth in the 3,200 (10:46).

In Class 3A, Wheaton North sophomore Sophia Dalrymple had a day to remember by taking fourth in the long jump (5.60) and ninth in the 100 hurdles (15.09)

Elsewhere in the 3A state meet, Hinsdale South junior Kennedy Ruff is setting the stage for a memorable meet in 2026 by finishing in second place in the 300 hurdles in a personal best time of 42.96 on Saturday.

“I didn’t have a ton of expectations since I came in seeded fifth, but it was nice to take second,” Ruff said. “My kick at the end I used everything I had left and that helped me pull through. This is the best I’ve done at state. This was an awesome race for me.”

Downers Grove North had several outstanding showings, led by Macy Ermitage’s third-place in the 3,200 (10:32). Downers Grove South’s Nia Ortega placed sixth (10:41), and Willowbrook’s Amelie Ojeda claimed ninth (10:45).

Downers Grove North senior Ava Gilley ended her career with a sixth-place medal in the 800 (2:13.36). Her teammate, Alayna Todnem placed eighth in the 1,600 (4;59). Downers Grove North’s 4x200 relay snared eighth in a time of 1:40.98. Glenbard West finished in sixth.

IHSA Girls State Track & Field Plainfield North’s Marlie Czarniewski, right, and Downers Grove North's Alayna Todnem sprint the final stretch in the 1600 m run during the IHSA Class 3A Girls Track & Field State Finals on Saturday, May 24, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

Downers Grove South senior Kailee Rodeck earned fourth place in the pole vault (3.65), while Wheaton North’s Megan Wozniak placed ninth (3.55).

In the triple jump, Downers Grove South junior Karen Boakye placed fourth (11.96) and Glenbard East senior Mackenzie Fodrey placed ninth (11.40).