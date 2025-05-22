Second teen charged in Downers Grove armed robbery: prosecutors

A second teen has been charged with robbing a woman at gunpoint near Downers Grove last month, prosecutors said.

The teen, a 17-year-old male Venezuelan currently living in Aurora, appeared at a detention hearing Thursday where he was ordered detained until at least his next court appearance.

He is charged with one count of armed robbery with a firearm, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

About 8:37 p.m. April 22, Downers Grove police responded to an armed robbery of a woman in the 4900 block of Forest Avenue.

The victim told police she was walking by herself when she was approached by a group of four individuals. One of the individuals, later determined to be the teen, pulled at the woman’s purse while another displayed a handgun in his waistband and shouted “money, money” at the woman, according to the release. The woman gave the offenders about $110 and they fled.

An investigation led to the juvenile charged today and to a second juvenile who was living in Colorado.

On May 7, an arrest warrant for the juvenile. He waived extradition from Colorado and was brought back to DuPage County on May 16 to face charges, authorities said.

“The apprehension of a second individual allegedly involved in the armed robbery of an innocent woman as she was walking home demonstrates DuPage County law enforcement’s commitment to the safety of our residents, communities and businesses,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robery Berlin said in the release.

The teen’s next court appearance is scheduled for May 27.