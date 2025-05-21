May 20, 2025
Downers Grove South, York among regional soccer winners: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

By Joshua Welge
Girls soccer

Benet 4, Plainfield Central 1

The Redwings advanced with a win in the Class 3A Metea Valley Regional semifinal.

Fenwick 9, Kenwood 0

The Friars advanced with a win in the Class 3A Reavis Regional semifinal.

York 9, Hubbard 0

The Dukes advanced with a win in the Class 3A York Regional semifinal.

Downers Grove South 6, Oak Lawn 0

The Mustangs advanced with a win in the Class 3A York Regional semifinal.

Hinsdale Central 9, Proviso East 0

The Red Devils advanced with a win in the Class 3A Hinsdale Central Regional semifinal.

Downers Grove North 9, Argo 0

The Trojans advanced with a win in the Class 3A Hinsdale Central Regional semifinal.

Hinsdale South 8, Hancock 0

The Hornets advanced with a win in the Class 2A Hancock Regional semifinal.

Nazareth 6, Ridgewood 1

The Roadrunners advanced with a win in the Class 2A Elmwood Park Regional semifinal.

Lemont 7, Trinity 0

Lemont advanced with a win in the Class 2A Lemont Regional semifinal.

Wheaton Academy 5, Montini 4

The Warriors advanced with a win in the Class 2A Lemont Regional semifinal.

Softball

Nazareth 6, Montini 0

Kennedy Joe went 2 for 3 with an RBI, Emme Barnes 3 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI, Morgan Kwak was 2 for 4 with an RBI, Alani Schwertfeger had a triple and two RBIs and winning pitcher Annabella Rychetsky struck out nine in a one-hit shutout for Nazareth.

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.