Downers Grove South, York among regional soccer winners: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Girls soccer
Benet 4, Plainfield Central 1
The Redwings advanced with a win in the Class 3A Metea Valley Regional semifinal.
Fenwick 9, Kenwood 0
The Friars advanced with a win in the Class 3A Reavis Regional semifinal.
York 9, Hubbard 0
The Dukes advanced with a win in the Class 3A York Regional semifinal.
Downers Grove South 6, Oak Lawn 0
The Mustangs advanced with a win in the Class 3A York Regional semifinal.
Hinsdale Central 9, Proviso East 0
The Red Devils advanced with a win in the Class 3A Hinsdale Central Regional semifinal.
Downers Grove North 9, Argo 0
The Trojans advanced with a win in the Class 3A Hinsdale Central Regional semifinal.
Hinsdale South 8, Hancock 0
The Hornets advanced with a win in the Class 2A Hancock Regional semifinal.
Nazareth 6, Ridgewood 1
The Roadrunners advanced with a win in the Class 2A Elmwood Park Regional semifinal.
Lemont 7, Trinity 0
Lemont advanced with a win in the Class 2A Lemont Regional semifinal.
Wheaton Academy 5, Montini 4
The Warriors advanced with a win in the Class 2A Lemont Regional semifinal.
Softball
Nazareth 6, Montini 0
Kennedy Joe went 2 for 3 with an RBI, Emme Barnes 3 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI, Morgan Kwak was 2 for 4 with an RBI, Alani Schwertfeger had a triple and two RBIs and winning pitcher Annabella Rychetsky struck out nine in a one-hit shutout for Nazareth.