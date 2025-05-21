Downers Grove South, York among regional soccer winners: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Girls soccer

Benet 4, Plainfield Central 1

The Redwings advanced with a win in the Class 3A Metea Valley Regional semifinal.

Fenwick 9, Kenwood 0

The Friars advanced with a win in the Class 3A Reavis Regional semifinal.

York 9, Hubbard 0

The Dukes advanced with a win in the Class 3A York Regional semifinal.

Downers Grove South 6, Oak Lawn 0

The Mustangs advanced with a win in the Class 3A York Regional semifinal.

Hinsdale Central 9, Proviso East 0

The Red Devils advanced with a win in the Class 3A Hinsdale Central Regional semifinal.

Downers Grove North 9, Argo 0

The Trojans advanced with a win in the Class 3A Hinsdale Central Regional semifinal.

Hinsdale South 8, Hancock 0

The Hornets advanced with a win in the Class 2A Hancock Regional semifinal.

Nazareth 6, Ridgewood 1

The Roadrunners advanced with a win in the Class 2A Elmwood Park Regional semifinal.

Lemont 7, Trinity 0

Lemont advanced with a win in the Class 2A Lemont Regional semifinal.

Wheaton Academy 5, Montini 4

The Warriors advanced with a win in the Class 2A Lemont Regional semifinal.

Softball

Nazareth 6, Montini 0

Kennedy Joe went 2 for 3 with an RBI, Emme Barnes 3 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI, Morgan Kwak was 2 for 4 with an RBI, Alani Schwertfeger had a triple and two RBIs and winning pitcher Annabella Rychetsky struck out nine in a one-hit shutout for Nazareth.