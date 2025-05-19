Colorado juvenile accused of robbing woman at gunpoint in Downers Grove

A Colorado juvenile has been accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint near downtown Downers Grove last month, prosecutors said.

The male juvenile, a 17-year-old Venezuelan migrant, with a last known address in Denver, appeared at a detention hearing Monday where he was ordered that he be detained until at least his next court appearance.

He is charged with one count of armed robbery with a firearm, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

About 8:37 p.m. April 22, Downers Grove police responded to an armed robbery of a woman in the 4900 block of Forest Avenue.

The victim told police she was walking by herself when she was approached by a group of four individuals. One of the individuals, later determined to be the juvenile, displayed a handgun in his waistband and shouted “money, money” at the woman while another one of the individuals pulled at the woman’s purse, according to the release. After the woman gave the juvenile about $110, the group fled, authorities said.

An investigation led to the juvenile charged today who was living in Colorado. On May 7, an arrest warrant was issued. He waived extradition from Colorado and was brought back to DuPage County on May 16 to face charges, according to the release.

“It is alleged after enjoying an evening out, an innocent woman was robbed at gunpoint as she walked home,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release.

“The identification and apprehension of the defendant in this case is a testament to how far we will go to ensure the safety of our residents, businesses and visitors alike.”

The juvenile’s next court appearance is scheduled for May 22.