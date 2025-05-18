Lemont’s Shea Glotzbach throws perfect game: Saturday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Baseball

Lemont 10, Romeoville 0: Lemont’s Shea Glotzbach threw a six-inning perfect game with six strikeouts, and went 2 for 4 with a double at the plate. Brett Tucker was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and three RBIs and Jacob Parr 2 for 4 with two runs scored.

Montini 10, St. Francis 2: Drew Church was 2 for 5 with a double, run scored and RBI, Sean Hubeny 2 for 3 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI and Kameron Cox 2 for 4 with two doubles, a run scored and two RBIs for the Broncos.

Ian Bagaconza homered for St. Francis.

Nazareth 5-7, St. Patrick 2-5: Jaden Fauske was 2 for 3 with a triple, run scored and three RBIs, and the Roadrunners scored six runs in the third inning of the second game to sweep the doubleheader.

In the first game Chase Zidlicky struck out 11 in a complete-game five-hitter and Landon Thome, Fauske and Collin Roche homered for Nazareth.

Downers Grove North 12, Morton 4: Sean Cabaj was 2 for 4 with a homer, two runs scored and three RBIs, JD Cumbee was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI, Edgar Santos was 2 for 4 with a double, triple and two RBIs and Brady Schallmoser had a double and scored three runs for the Trojans.

Glenbard West 6, Leyden 5: The Hilltoppers scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth and held off a late Leyden rally in Glen Ellyn. Max Hetlet was 2 for 2 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI and Ashton Roye had a triple and drove in two for Glenbard West.

Hinsdale Central 3, Hinsdale South 0: Adam Zak threw a complete-game three-hitter with six strikeouts and Billy Main was 2 for 3 with a double and run scored for the Red Devils. Jack McDaniel was 2 for 3 with a double for the Hornets.

Marmion 6, IC Catholic Prep 3: Lewis Barbour homered and drove in two for the Knights, who were held to just five hits.

Lake Park 4, Wheaton North 1: The Falcons were held to just three hits by Lake Park’s Patrick St. John in a complete game. Jacob Bergeron had a single and scored the Falcons’ lone run.

St. Charles East 13, Wheaton Warrenville South 11: The Saints scored eight runs in the top of the seven to erase an 8-5 deficit and held off the Tigers in the bottom of the seventh.

Jacob Conover had two hits, including a grand slam, and drove in five for WW South.

Oak Park-River Forest 11, Willowbrook 5: The host Huskies scored five in the third and went on to the West Suburban Conference crossover win. Jake Bonino was 3 for 3 with a double, triple and three runs scored for Willowbrook.

York 10, Proviso East 0: Luke Pieczynski was 3 for 4 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI and Evan Mendiola was 3 for 3 with four RBIs for the Dukes.

Softball

York 9, IC Catholic Prep 4: The Dukes scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth to rally for the crosstown win. Lilly Burda was 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, Maggie Demopoulos was 3 for 4 with a run scored and RBI and Alex ElEtr-Garofalo homered for York. Kelly Cahill was 2 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs for IC Catholic.

Hinsdale Central 12, Sandburg 10: Sophie DiPasquale’s grand slam highlighted the Red Devils’ seven-run fourth and they held off a late Sandburg rally in Hinsdale. Emersyn Willits had a double, scored two runs and drove in one and Lauren Koschik had two runs scored and two RBIs.

Hinsdale South 18, Willowbrook 15: The Hornets scored five in the top of the seventh to break a 13-13 tie and held on for the win.

Marli Smrz, Liz Pettinger and Gianna Dugo homered for Willowbrook.