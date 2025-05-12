Chicago man accused of fleeing police, crashing into Elmhurst garage to remain jailed: prosecutors

A motion was approved Monday to deny pre-trial release for a Chicago man accused of crashing his car into the attached garage of an Elmhurst residence while fleeing from police, prosecutors said.

Arthur Turner, 38, of the 400 block of North St. Louis Avenue, appeared in First Appearance Court this weekend charged with two counts of burglary two counts of retail theft, three counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer and one count of aggravated battery, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Turner currently has a pending arrest warrant for armed robbery out of Winnebago County.

Turner’s co-defendants, Owin Turner, 54, of the 2400 block of Galilee Avenue, Zion, and Thomas White, 55, of the 4700 block of West Gladys, Chicago, also appeared at first appearance court this weekend each charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of retail theft. They were not detained pre-trial, according to the release.

About 7:52 a.m. on May 9, Villa Park police responded to the Walgreens located at 10 E. St. Charles Road, in response to a report of a retail theft.

After speaking with the store manager, police learned that three men, later identified as the defendants, allegedly entered the store, placed diapers and gum packs worth approximately $432 in three separate carts and exited the store without paying, according to the release.

About 8:07 a.m. that morning, Villa Park police responded to Walgreens, 200 E. Roosevelt Road, in response to a second retail theft. After speaking with Walgreens staff, officers learned that three men, later identified as the defendants, allegedly entered the store, selected diapers, packs of gum and alcohol valued at about $892 and left the store without paying.

A short time later, police located the men traveling eastbound near St. Charles and Route 83. Multiple officers began following the vehicle, a Nissan, allegedly driven by Arthur Turner.

Police attempted to stop the car, but instead of pulling over, Turner fled from officers, heading southbound on West Avenue where he reached speeds of approximately 62 mph in a 25-mph zone, according to the release.

Turner ultimately made his way to the intersection of Berkley Avenue and Prairie Path Lane where he struck a moving Ford F-250, veered off the road and crashed his car into the attached garage of a home on Berkley Avenue, according to the release.

The crash, which occurred near an elementary school, caused the school to go on “secure-and- teach” status. All three men exited the vehicle on foot but were arrested. Arthur Turner allegedly spat on an officer and made repeated threats toward police, authorities said.

“The allegations that Arthur Turner not only sped away from officers during the busy morning rush hour, but then crashed his car into the garage of an Elmhurst residence near an elementary school are outrageous,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “His alleged actions put not only the officers involved at risk but also other motorists, the residents of the home he crashed into as well as students and staff at a local elementary school, which was forced to take action as a precautionary measure.”

The next court appearance for the defendants is scheduled for June 2.