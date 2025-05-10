Downers Grove North girls track wins historic fifth straight West Suburban Silver title

Senior Allie Leach has improved significantly as an athlete through four varsity seasons of Downers Grove North girls track and field.

“I’m a lot better than I was freshman year, especially mentally,” said Leach, a two-year state competitor and two-time all-stater with the 4x100 and 4x200-meter relay teams in 2023.

“I feel like I was down on myself a lot freshman year but I’ve trained, I’ve grown over the four years. Mentally, phsycially I’m able to push myself and be super positive with everything I do.”

One thing hasn’t changed. Leach once again is part of the conference championship team.

The Trojans achieved their historic fifth consecutive West Suburban Conference Silver Division title Friday at home with 169 points and six event champions.

Leach won the 200-meter dash (25.23) for her first individual conference title and was part of the winning 4x100 with Charlotte Stanton, Sarah Rutkowski and Blake Weltler (season-best 48.69). Other winners were Alayna Todnem in the 3,200 (11:04.18), Ava Flynn (100 high hurdles in 16.05), MacKenzie Maci (1.52 meters in high jump) on a tiebreaker and the 4x200 relay with Victoria Ingram, Stanton, Ruby Ann Kowalski and Weltler (1:43.74).

In conference history dating back to 1973, the only other team to win five straight titles was Hinsdale Central from 2006 through its 2010 Class 3A state championship season.

“I feel like this one is just a little bit more (sweet) just because I’m a senior and it just feels good because it’s my last year,” Leach said.

“I feel like our friendship as a team and how close we are (helps). Our motivation with each other, we push each other to be the best we can.”

Glenbard West had its best meet of the season to take second with 97 points, nine ahead of Oak Park-River Forest. York was fourth with 77.

“Without a doubt, we just had kids step up,” Glenbard West coach Kelly Hass said. “We filled a lot of holes for ourselves. They ran for each other, competed for each other. When they do that, great things happen.”

The Hilltoppers received victories from Kendal Cullen (11 feet in pole vault), Alexa Novak (1,600 in 4:59.11), freshman Chloe Todd (300 low hurdles in 48.07) and the 4x800 with Novak, Maia Kaslewicz, Mackenzie Gilbert and Shayne Dietzen (9:25.15).

York sophomore Jillian Booth won the 100 in 12.18 seconds, just .04 shy of the school record.

“Hopefully next week at sectionals I can break that record,” said Booth, the indoor 55 and 200 Silver champion. “I wasn’t really thinking about (the record) much but I knew that there probably was a possibility. I was just focusing on the technique, mechanics throughout my race.”

The distance races turned out to be some of the most intense.

In the 3,200, Todnem battled York freshman Karlin Janowski (11:05.03) to the wire before winning by .85. Todnem usually does not run the 3,200.

“It was hard for me to know how to race it. I felt like I had to sit behind people because I didn’t really know how to pace it myself,” said Todnem, who will run at Indiana. “In this race, it ended up being the best option and to be able to kick in the end.”

In the 1,600, Novak not only broke 5:00 for the first time but won by edging Downers North freshman Maci Ermitage (4:59.61).

“She was with me the whole entire time. We were using each other to get faster,” Novak said. “Coming to the last lap, I was like, ‘This is work. I have to have a positive mindset.’ I have to just push on through and keep fighting.’ ”

Hinsdale Central (50) and Lyons (41) were fifth and sixth. The Red Devils’ event winners were Avery Bonino in long jump (5.30m) and triple jump (10.80m) with season bests and Lily Hodneland (800 in 2:14.00).