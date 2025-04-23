Undefeated Wheaton Warrenville South set for big tests this week: Suburban Life girls soccer notebook

Wheaton Warrenville South's Brooke Ittersagen (3) goes for the ball against against Lyons Township's Caroline Mortonson (7) during the girl's varsity soccer match between Lyons Township and Wheaton Warrenville South high schools in March in Western Springs. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local News Network)

Wheaton Warrenville South is among a handful of Class 3A teams that remain undefeated this season.

The Tigers (8-0-2) faced two tests this week in a pair of DuKane Conference clashes. They traveled to St. Charles North on Tuesday, where they tied the North Stars 1-1, and made the short jaunt to Wheaton North on Thursday.

Barrington, Huntley, Lake Zurich, Liberytyville and New Trier also remain unbeaten.

Last spring, the Tigers also started strong, winning seven of their first eight matches before going 5-4-3 to finish the year.

“We don’t take our early success for granted, especially having played some pretty good programs,” Tigers coach Guy Callipari said. “Last season we fell short of completing games and ensuring the goal that guaranteed three points. This season we are experiencing a balance on both sides of the ball having fortified our defense with experience and unity, while our offense has provided insurances and opportunities in the final third with pace and understanding of combination play.”

Wheaton North defeated Wheaton Warrenville South 3-1 last spring.

“You can’t underestimate the tension and effort played when the crosstown rivals are not only playing for points but for the Wheaton Cup,” Callipari said. “The DuKane is well-balanced and each and every game is critical in determining its final champion. We are playing for points in each outing and we would rather be in the driver’s seat when determining our final destination.”

After the two big conference tests, the Tigers will take on Metea Valley on Sunday in the Body Armor final.

Defensively, the Tigers are getting it done through the leadership of seniors Brooke Ittersagen, Kayla Waterman and Marilyn Dixon.

Callipari said Ittersagen is the voice and glue, Waterman provides aerial superiority on both sides of the ball and Dixon has the final say with six shutouts already in net.

Offensively, Ashley Adams and Kelsey Clousing are leading the way while Lucy Jethani and Mae Haas also are contributing. Among the best one-on-one midfielders in the area, Clousing has nine goals and 11 assists through nine games.

Give me a break

Having won three straight going into this week, Downers Grove South was playing well, but it hadn’t played since beating Willowbrook 5-0 on April 15.

Now the Mustangs (5-2, 3-0) play four games in less than a week’s time. The stretch started with a 2-1 win over Addison Trail (9-3, 3-1) on Tuesday in a West Suburban Gold Conference battle.

“We’ve had four games canceled already this year,” Mustangs coach Chris Hernandez said. “This past Saturday we were supposed to play Romeoville but we got bumped because of BodyArmor.”

Fourth-year starter Ashley Molinari (Illinois State) and fellow seniors Marifer Duran, Sienna Thurston and Skylar Swanson are the experienced leaders of a young squad that includes three sophomores and four juniors in the starting lineup.

“It helps having them there to share their experience in difficult moments and help persevere through those speed bumps,” Hernandez said. “They’re helping us get prepared and to be disciplined against these teams going forward. We’re moving in a good direction so hopefully the week off [doesn’t hurt us.]”

Soccer, my dear Watson

Downers Grove South is among the area teams that will be competing in the 2025 Ed Watson Naperville Invitational, which begins this week with pool play action.

Benet, Downers Grove North, Fenwick, Hinsdale Central, Lyons and York also are among area schools competing in the tournament. None of them have won it. The only area team to have won the tournament was Wheaton Warrenville South in 2001.

Last year New Trier won the tournament en route to winning the Class 3A state title.

“This tournament has been fantastic,” Hernandez said. “Excellent teams and players, great coaches and some fantastic results you wouldn’t expect with teams down 2-0, 3-0 coming back.”

Few tournaments compare.

“Every game has a playoff-like atmosphere,” Hernandez said. “It’s high-level competition that’s the standard in the regional and sectional and we want to get used to it.”

Montini progressing

Montini recently had a four-game winning streak snapped by Hinsdale South, but the Broncos are making strides under first-year coach Anna Martinello.

“I have a great group of six seniors spread through our formation that have all been key players on and off the field this year,” she said. “They are reliable and lead the team well.”

Avery Lucatorto, Annalee Defeo and Maggie Nielsen all have been helpful getting offensive transitions for assists and goals while Lily Cruz has kept the team together and organized in the center. Gianna Parilli and Naomy Gonzalez have been holding Montini’s defensive line in support of junior goalkeeper Honor Snell who took last year off.

“It has been a pleasure seeing this team grow this much this season,” Martinello said. “I cannot wait to see their potential grow further and see what they will accomplish by the end of the season.”

The Broncos will recognize their seniors during Senior Night against Islamic Foundation at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 29.

Girls just want to have fun

Westmont (5-3-2) defeated Our Lady of Tepeyac 2-1 Tuesday night.

“I would say the biggest thing is we’re having so much fun this season,” Westmont coach Francisco Delgado said. “I haven’t coached the girls for seven years straight, but I’ve been around for them. For most of our girls, soccer isn’t their main sport so the thing is they’re enjoying themselves.”

Creating positive memories during high school years can be challenging.

“I would like to think we’ve always tried to be as positive as we can; the results we get can be pretty tough,” Delgado said. “I like to think we’re in a positive environment creating a positive culture where it doesn’t all rely on results is one of the things the kids are going to remember after they graduate.”

The welcoming environment of the program has been a lifesaver of sorts.

“Maybe four years ago, after the weird COVID season, we started the year with 16 players and ended with 10 or 11,” Delgado said. “And then last year we started with 34 players and ended with 32 and this year we just fell short of 30 players. We’re just happy with the turnout we’ve gotten going from 11 players to almost 30.”

Natalia Angielczyk and Yessica Gomez arę the team’s only seniors. Junior Carlee Englebretsen led the team with three goals entering Tuesday’s play while sophomore Ally Vazquez and junior Isabella Fernandez each have scored twice.

Some of Westmont’s fun away from the pitch has been doing service work.

“[The BodyArmor Sports Series tournament] is very focused on community work and what we can do for others and the girls just love it,” Delgado said. “They teamed up with Metea Valley a couple months ago to hand out items one Sunday and also spent some time with senior residents down the street and they loved it and asked when we could do it again. Because our numbers are small, they are having fun and willing to hang out more and do stuff like this.”