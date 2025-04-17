Benet soccer’s bid for another ESCC title off to strong start after beating Carmel

LISLE – Benet soccer has begun its ESCC title defense in fine fashion.

One season removed from claiming its fifth straight conference championship, the Redwings have won their first two games in league play after earning a 3-0 win Wednesday afternoon over visiting Carmel in Lisle.

Benet overcame a slow start on a sunny but windy and cold day when sophomore Audrey Eiseman bagged the first goal in the 20th minute to give Benet coach Gerard Oconer’s club all the inspiration it would need.

“(We) always know that Carmel will come in and play hard, and today they had a lot of the play until Audrey scored just 10 seconds after we brought her on,” said Oconer, whose club is now 5-2-2 overall, 2-0-0 in the ESCC.

“We didn’t come out as strong as we need to. (They) were doing a lot of good things, but I think Audrey’s goal was exactly what we needed to get us back playing the way we should be,” added senior tri-captain Meghan Sarros, who handled the center-back position near flawlessly.

“(We) wanted to play much better yesterday in our 2-0 game with Plainfield East because they are in our sectional, so it was important for us to do that today, especially against a conference opponent.”

The Corsairs (2-4-2, 0-1-0) were the better side from the opening whistle playing through midfielders Ema Delgado, Libby Mangone and Gabby Osorio, with Ryleigh Sydell winning most the 50-50 and second balls that came her way.

“I thought we had a great start today, but after they scored, we lost our energy, and got away from what we doing so well,” said Corsairs senior Norah Belmonte, who will attend UW-Wisconsin in the fall.

Eiseman was able to score the eventual game-winner when Keira Stone provided a terrific assist.

The Redwings would double their advantage in the 48th minute after Kasey Glynn dribbled a trio of Corsairs along the endline before whipping a lovely ball across the box to an unmarked Ivana Vukas whose side-footed one-timer ended into the back of the net.

“I was pleased with what we did up until their first goal, but we lost our heart and desire, and after that the rest of the game was Benet’s,” said Corsairs coach Stephanie Kile.

Off a well executed counter, Natalie Grover put the finishing touches on this victory when, on the turn, she steered in her left-footed effort from 20 yards.

“This is a busy week for us, and next week will be just the same, so it’s important for us to keep focused and come out ready to play,” said Oconer.

Next up for the Redwings is Marian Catholic at home Saturday at noon, while the Corsairs are off until April 21 when they are away at Warren.

