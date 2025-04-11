Glenbard East teachers receive Those Who Excel awards

Glenbard East High School teachers Brandon Catt and Tim Fawkes have been honored with 2025 Those Who Excel awards by the Illinois State Board of Education [ISBE]. The awards recognize exemplary educators who go above and beyond.

Catt, a music teacher and fine arts department chair at Glenbard East, was selected for the Those Who Excel—Award of Excellence in the school administrator category. Fawkes, a music teacher at Glenbard East, was honored with the same award in the classroom teaching category.

The Award of Excellence is the most prestigious category in the Those Who Excel Awards. It requires educators to have demonstrated a commitment to equity and to the success of all students.

ISBE will celebrate the awardees at a banquet on May 17.