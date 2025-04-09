Suburban Life soccer notebook: Record-setting Hinsdale South senior Audrey Atkinson closing in on 100 goals

Hinsdale South senior Audrey Atkinson, who established the all-time school scoring record last season, has scored six goals already this year to push her career total to 96. She also has 32 assists.

She is the program leader in goals and her 224 points also put her at the top of the school list.

“We knew from her first game as a freshman that she was a true striker who could score a lot of goals for us and she just gradually put them in and had a big season last year as a junior,” Hornets coach Jen Belmonte said. “She’s a really tough player who has great finishing skills and can score on the head off of set pieces. She’s not a super flashy player, but has good speed and great awareness around the goal so it’s no surprise that she’s about to score 100 or more. She’s also had some great playmakers around her these last couple years.”

Sophomore Brynn Diedrich, who appears destined to make a run at Atkinson’s records, has five goals and five assists this spring and sits in third place all-time in goals scored despite still being an underclassmen.

“It’s really helpful having Brynn Diedrich last year and this year to attack and create plays out of the midfield to combo with Audrey,” Belmonte said. “They play off each other very well so I assume they both will have two huge seasons in a row.”

The Hornets (3-2) were scheduled to travel to Romeoville on Tuesday for their first game since doubling up Stagg 4-2 on March 26. Atkinson had a goal and two assists, Diedrich scored twice and midfielder Elizabeth Salazar scored her first goal in that win.

Morton’s streaking

After opening up the season with a 4-3 loss to De La Salle, Morton has piled up six straight wins heading into Tuesday’s game against Willowbrook.

“We’ve been playing OK,” Morton coach Jim Bageanis said. “Stephanie Salmeron, Karina Estrada Vargas and our defense have been doing a pretty good job. Adamary Huitron has scored some goals for us up top and right now we’re finding a good balance among the team. Our younger sophomore players that we’ve put on varsity this year are starting to grow into their positions.”

The Mustangs will travel to Bettendorf, Ia. for the Tournament of Champions the first weekend in May.

“Iowa is always a tough tournament,” Bageanis said. “There are a bunch of quality teams there year in and year out. We just like to come through there with a couple wins and without injuries. We’re looking forward to having a strong performance there against quality competition.”

It’s Not All About The Benjamin

Glenbard West senior Julia Benjamin has relocated to goalkeeper in returning to the team after spending the past two seasons away working on her basketball talents.

She’s always been talented in soccer as well. As a freshman she scored a hat trick in the first half of a game while shutting out the opponent in goal during the second half.

Hilltoppers coach Adam Szyszko said he had early season discussions with Benjamin about her potential role on the team. Her role then became a crucial need when injuries knocked out a couple goalkeepers.

“During the first two weeks of the season we had injuries to our two projected goalkeepers and Julia stepped in like a duck to water and is earning the starting role on a daily basis,” Szyszko said. “She’s so impressive as an athlete and as a competitor. The first few minutes against South Elgin (opening game on March 18) she made a few saves and whatever issues I had starting a first year goalie were wiped away pretty quickly.”

Others have noticed, too, as Benjamin was named to the Wheaton North all-tournament team along with junior Hana Allen (St. Louis University). Benjamin earned shutouts against Wheaton North and Benet in the tournament.

“We open each year in the Wheaton North tournament. It’s an excellent gauge to see where you stand with some of the top teams in our area. Metea (Valley), Benet and Wheaton North are all well coached with tremendous talent so it’s a big test and I’m pleased with our early results,” Szyszko said. “It doesn’t get any easier as we go play in the (West Suburban Silver Conference) and the Plainfield North tourney, plus non-conference games against Libertyville, Lincoln-Way East and Wheaton Warrenville South.”

Last year the Hilltoppers were winless (0-4-1) through five games. Today they’re 3-1-1.

Moore Lucys pace Naz

Junior Lucy Jucovics scored twice, sophomore Lucy Gergits had an assist and sophomore Molly Moore had a goal and an assist to lead Nazareth to a 5-2 victory over Resurrection on Monday.

The Roadrunners (3-2-1) had fallen 3-1 to Benet on Saturday, but played well in the second half of that game which seemingly carried over into Monday.

“I felt the girls responded well and carried the momentum into last night’s game from the second half of the Benet game,” Nazareth coach Roberto Cianci said. “Where we had good control and possession of the ball which led to multiple chances and ultimately the lone goal of the second half.”

Junior Lily Martinez and senior Annie Trayser also scored and senior Izzy Strnic had an assist.

It’s still so early

With 10 players back from a sectional championship team, Lyons expects to compete for a conference title and for another deep post-season run. Right now, Lyons (0-2-1) is seeking its first win.

After opening the spring with a scoreless tie against Young, Lyons has dropped 3-2 games to Wheaton Warrenville South and Lincoln-Way East.

The schedule doesn’t get any easier either with Glenbard West (3-1-1) on Wednesday followed by Lake Forest (2-1), Evanston (2-0-2) and then Naperville North (2-1-1) next Thursday.