Illlinois commit Ashlyn Adams nets hat trick in Wheaton Warrenville South’s win at Lyons

Wheaton Warrenville South's Ashlyn Adams (21) takes a shot on goal and scores during the girl's varsity soccer match between Lyons Township and Wheaton Warrenville South high schools on Thursday, March 27, 2025 in Western Springs. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local News Network)

WILLOW SPRINGS – Wheaton Warrenville South soccer stars Ashlyn Adams and Kelsey Clousing are two years apart in age, but they are thick as thieves on the field.

“We’ve grown up together,” Adams said. “We’re best friends. She’s like my second sister.

“We just have that connection, so it’s really fun that we’ve been able to play and dominate.”

Adams, a senior forward who is committed to Illinois, and Clousing, a sophomore midfielder, have indeed dominated play in the early going.

Adams has scored four goals, while Clousing has four assists, three of which have set up Adams.

Their connection worked twice on Thursday, as Clousing assisted Adams on the first two goals of the Tigers 3-2 victory over host Lyons Township.

Adams finished with a hat trick for the Tigers (2-0-1), while Carolina Capizzi scored twice for the Lions (0-1-1).

Adams’ first two goals came on perfectly timed through balls into the box from Clousing. Adams put away the first goal with 32:42 left in the first half and the second one 3:18 later.

“She gives me these beautiful, perfect balls,” Adams said. “I feel like all I can do is finish it.

“I want to pay off all of her hard work because she makes some amazing runs in the middle of the field that literally no one else can do but her.”

Clousing can do a lot on the field, but her primary goal is finding Adams.

“Yes, I’m always looking for Ashlyn making those runs, just trying to get some space open,” Clousing said. “It’s so fun just looking for her and giving her perfect through balls every time. You know she’s going to finish it.”

Capizzi knocked home a cross from Caroline Mortonson to cut the deficit to 2-1 at the 25:41 mark of the first half, but the Lions looked finished when Adams buried a 25-yard rocket to give the Tigers a two-goal lead again with 29:23 remaining in the second half.

Lyons Township's Carolina Capizzi (8) celebrates her goal during the girl's varsity soccer match between Lyons Township and Wheaton Warrenville South high schools on Thursday, March 27, 2025 in Western Springs. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local News Network)

But the Lions answered 41 seconds later when the DePaul-bound Capizzi ripped a 23-yard rocket into the upper left corner to make it 3-2.

LT junior goalkeeper Anna Bigenwald kept her team in the game. The Loyola commit made nine saves, including fantastic back-to-back reflex saves on Adams, and the Lions battled to the end.

“It was definitely a tough game and we knew they were going to give us a hard time just because of how aggressive and fast they play,” Bigenwald said. “But I think we held up against them and I’m very proud of my team. And they should be very proud of themselves for how they played.”

LT coach Bill Lanspeary was proud of how his relatively inexperienced team fared in a match played at postseason intensity.

“That was a hard-fought game at this point in the season,” Lanspeary said. “They’re a really good team.

“They’ve got a lot of speed, a lot of skill through the midfield and up top they’re really dangerous. (Adams) has got to be as good as any forward in the state. She caught us kind of flat a couple times and they found her, but I thought our response was awesome.”

Adams thinks the same of Clousing, who figures to be a difference-maker even after Adams graduates.

“She is truly amazing,” Adams said. “I feel like the sky is the limit for her if she continues to work hard.

“I just love playing with such a young but talented player and I’m excited to see what she has in the future.

WW South coach Guy Callipari is excited about his team’s potential this spring.

“It’s a good win,” Callipari said. “I’m very pleased with our offensive potential in the final third.

“We’re starting to relate to the idea that we can compete and we will always get chances. It’s just a matter of putting those opportunities away and make life just a little bit easier than it is.”