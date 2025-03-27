Nazareth baseball wins, stays unbeaten: Wednesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Baseball

Nazareth 9, Ogden International 2

Connor McKay struck out eight over 4⅓ innings and Landon Thome was 2 for 2 with a double, triple, two walks and three stolen bases for the Roadrunners (5-0). Chuck Roche doubled and drove in two and Drew Hyland was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and three stolen bases.

York 10, Glenbard East 2

Josh Fleming hit a solo homer and Marco Giorno went 2 for 2 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs for the Dukes.

Willowbrook 3, Montini 2

Jory Crocker singled in Charlie Siegler in the sixth inning with the go-ahead and what proved to be the game-winning run for the Warriors. Mikey Garner struck out two in three innings of shutout relief to earn the win.

Wheaton North 16, Elk Grove 2

Luke Bellini was 2 for 3 with a triple, three runs scored and four RBIs and Nic Pisciotta was 2 for 2 with a double, run scored and three RBIs for the Falcons.

Northridge Prep 14, Westmont 1 (5 innings)

Jaxson Chinea singled in Briggs Templeton for the lone run for Westmont (1-2-1).

Kaneland 13, Wheaton Academy 0

The Warriors suffered their first loss of the season.

Softball

Wheaton Warrenville South 9, Bolingbrook 1

Avery Arnold struck out 11 and allowed four hits for her first varsity win, Presley Wright had a double and triple and Lily Bobor had three triples for the Tigers.

Wheaton North 6, Glenbard South 4

Bre Elmer homered, Ava Hartnett was 2 for 3 with a run scored and Reagan Crosthwaite had a double, scored two runs and drove in one for the Falcons.

York 4, Leyden 2

The Dukes scored a go-ahead run in the sixth and added a run in the seventh to improve to 3-1. Maggie Demopoulos homered, Avery Kanouse struck out seven in four innings of shutout, one-hit relief and added a triple and RBI and Lilly Burda was 2 for 4 with a run scored.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 5, Benet 1

Sophia Rosner was 2 for 3 with a solo homer that accounted for Benet’s only run.

Neuqua Valley 3, Downers Grove North 1

Sophia Lawson struck out six in three innings of shutout relief, but the Trojans lost despite out-hitting Neuqua 7-4.

Boys Volleyball

Benet d. Glenbard South 25-19, 25-13

The Redwings earned the nonconference win.