Addison Public Library offers free Financial Fitness 2025 program series

The Addison Public Library is joining public libraries from across Illinois to help residents improve their financial literacy with the launch of Financial Fitness 2025, a free virtual program series designed to empower individuals with practical financial knowledge and skills.

The Financial Fitness series features presentations from financial advisors who will share actionable advice on budgeting, saving for the future, managing debt and more. These programs are tailored to give participants the tools they need to achieve their financial goals.

John Daly will kick off the series at 7 p.m. April 3 by guiding participants through the essential steps of retirement planning, including when to retire, how to manage investments post-retirement and how to maximize Social Security benefits.

Barbara Ginty will lead a session on managing student loans while balancing long-term financial goals like retirement savings at 7 p.m. April 7. She will help attendees navigate the complexities of student debt, offering strategies for repayment and securing stability for the future.

Personal finance expert Terry Savage will close out the series with a discussion about the state of the economy, financial markets and personal finance at 7 p.m. April 23. Her advice will offer actionable insights and be followed by a Q&A session.

Registration details and a program calendar will be available on the library’s website.