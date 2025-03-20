Pre-trial release denied for man charged with fleeing Oak Brook police in stolen SUV

A motion was granted Thursday to deny pre-trial release for a Chicago man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen Toyota 4Runner, prosecutors said.

Theon Mitchell, 26, of the 6800 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue, appeared in First Appearance Court charged with one count each of aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle and attempted aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle valued at $25,000 or more, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release. He also faces two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer and one count of misdemeanor reckless driving, according to the release.

On March 19, an Oak Brook police officer received information that the allegedly stolen Toyota may be in the area of Route 83. About 1:37 p.m., the officer saw the Toyota northbound on Route 83 and began following the vehicle, according to the release.

The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Rather than stopping, the driver of the Toyota, later determined to be Mitchell, accelerated at speeds in excess of 75 mph away from the officer in rainy conditions, authorities said.

Mitchell allegedly made a U-turn on Route 83 near Riverside Drive and continued to flee police southbound on Route 83. As Mitchell fled, reaching speeds in excess of 80 mph, he swerved onto the shoulder to avoid stop sticks, traveled on the shoulder of the road, weaved in and out of traffic and ignored a red light at Hodges Road, according to the release.

Mitchell exited Route 83 onto 55th Street where the pursuit continued, now with assistance from multiple agencies, reaching speeds between 80 and 100 mph. At 55th Street and Willow Springs Road, Mitchell stopped at a red light, but when police exited their vehicles in an attempt to stop him, Mitchell drove away eastbound on 55th Street, striking an unmarked squad car as he fled, authorities said.

Mitchell allegedly continued fleeing authorities and ultimately turned into the parking lot of Helping Hand School, located in the 9600 block of 55th Street in Countryside, where he exited the Toyota and fled on foot. Authorities located Mitchell hiding in bushes around the corner from the school and arrested him, according to the release.

“The apprehension of the defendant in this case sends a loud and clear message that in DuPage County you cannot outrun the law,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “If you flee from officers, you will quickly realize there is nowhere to go and soon find yourself in the back of a squad car. We will use every means available to us including technology and assistance from other agencies to keep our streets and communities safe for motorists and pedestrians alike.”

“I’ve said it before, but I’ll say it again, Oak Brook is absolutely the wrong town to drive through in a stolen vehicle,” Oak Brook Chief of Police Brian Strockis said in the release. “Sooner or later criminals will realize that fact, but until they do, we will continue to utilize every tool at our disposal to track them down and arrest them.”

Mitchell’s next court appearance is scheduled for April 14.

If found guilty, he faces a penalty of up to 15 years in prison.