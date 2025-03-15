Benet’s defense tenacity sends them past Evanston to IHSA Class 4A title game

Benet Academy's Jayden Wright, right, goes to the basket against Evanston's Ben Ojala, middle, and Vito Rocca during the IHSA Class 4A boys basketball state semifinals at State Farm Center on Friday, March 14, 2025 in Champaign. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

CHAMPAIGN – For much of the first three quarters of the Class 4A State Tournament semifinal matchup with Evanston, many of the things that got Benet to state weren’t really present.

The Redwings typically potent offense was stunted, it was turning the ball over much more than usual and it found itself on the wrong side of the rebounding ledger.

But one critical component stayed with them as a relentless defensive effort made life so difficult for Evanston that despite other issues the Redwings were able to capture a 56-47 victory and secure Benet its place in the Class 4A State title game.

Benet Academy's Grant Bergmann, left, Jayden Wright, front, and Colin Stack celebrate a basket by a late-game substitute during the IHSA Class 4A boys basketball state semifinals at State Farm Center on Friday, March 14, 2025 in Champaign.

The Redwings (32-5) will play Warren, a 66-49 winner over Rich Township, at approximately 8 p.m. on Saturday night. Evanston fell to 30-6 with the loss.

“I thought our defense was really good early in the game, we struggled offensively,” Benet coach Gene Heidkamp said. “Our defense was consistent all night and I thought that was really what pulled us through.”

Benet looked like it might pull away early despite its issues breaking out to a 20-8 lead early in the second quarter, but one of Evanston’s few successful offensive strings, a 7-0 run to close out the first half, tightened up things considerably.

Benet Academy's Michael Doyle gets fouled by Evanston's Ben Ojala, upper right, as Theo Rocca of the Wildkits teis to grab the ball during the IHSA Class 4A boys basketball state semifinals at State Farm Center on Friday, March 14, 2025 in Champaign.

Evanston continued to inch closer after the break and a pair of George Richardson free throws pulled the Wildkits to within two points (22-20). But Benet’s Blake Fagbemi pushed back when the Redwings needed it most, scoring on consecutive possessions to give Benet a little more breathing room.

“I was just playing the game of basketball,” Fagbemi said. “My teammates were getting me open and I was just taking what the defense was giving me.”

Fagbemi finished with 10 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and four steals.

Benet Academy's Michael Doyle , right, grabs the ball after Evanston's Kaidan Chatham, middle, ran into the Redwings' Blake Fagbemi during the IHSA Class 4A boys basketball state semifinals at State Farm Center on Friday, March 14, 2025 in Champaign.

Evanston’s shooting woes reached critical mass in the third quarter as the Wildkits shot just 28% from the floor in the first three quarters and more significantly made just 1-of-19 shots from behind the 3-point arc during the same time frame.

“Obviously we don’t feel like we put our best product on the floor tonight,” Evanston coach Mike Ellis said. “And a lot of that has to do with the talent and the effort that Benet played with. I just felt like we played a little tentatively on the offensive end.”

Benet’s offense finally caught up with its defensive effort in the fourth quarter. The Redwings opened the last quarter with a 15-3 scoring run that helped build a lead that got as large as 22 before both teams cleared their benches.

“I wish I could tell you that there was some emphasis that we put out there that came through for us,” Heidkamp said. “I think we just stayed diligent and patient. Here’s the thing. This team has been through a lot this season and they’ve seen about every situation you can see. We don’t lose our poise, kept playing and eventually we’re able to find a way to get the ball in the basket.”

Eventually Benet’s notable offense balance emerged. Daniel Pauliukonis led Benet with 11, while Jayden Wright and Fagbemi joined him in double figures with 10. Colin Stack added nine and Edvardas Stasys delivered seven including back-to-back first half baskets when Benet was in the throws of some serious offensive struggles.

Benet will be making its fourth state championship game appearance under Heidkamp with the first three resulting in runner-up finishes. Could this be the Benet group that breaks through for the big trophy?

“I feel like our chemistry is really there,” Fagbemi said. “And we want it for Coach Heidkamp, especially.”

Heidkamp stopped his standout guard before he could even finish the sentiment.

“They should do it for them,” Heidkamp said. “Getting to this point is a great achievement and they are hungry.

“But I’m disappointed that tomorrow is going to be our last day together, because I think we are still chasing our potential. We’re going to have to play a really good team tomorrow, but I really feel like we are hitting our stride right now.”

