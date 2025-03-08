Edvardas Stasys answers the call, helps lead Benet’s stellar defense to defeat Downers Grove North

Benet’s Edvardas Stasys (23) goes to the basket as Downers Grove North’s Aidan Akkawi defends during the Class 4A Benet Sectional championship game on March 7, 2025 at Benet Academy in Lisle. (Jon Cunningham for Shaw Local News Network)

LISLE – Edvardas Stasys did not play at all in Benet’s win Wednesday night, but the 6-foot-7 sophomore was not bothered by it.

He knew his time was coming.

Benet coach Gene Heidkamp effectively told Stasys that.

With a matchup against Downers Grove North and 6-foot-6 UW-Stevens Point commit Bobby Grganto on Friday, Stasys' post defense would be called upon.

“He told me when my time comes I’m going to have to perform,” Stasys said. “I pretty much knew that today was going to be the day. I was ready.”

Stasys indeed answered the call.

Anchoring Benet’s defense with 7-foot-2 Colin Stack, the Redwings shut off Downers Grove North’s scoring inside.

The Trojans went cold from the perimeter for the middle two quarters, and Benet went on to a 44-32 win in front of a sellout crowd at the Class 4A Benet Sectional final.

Jayden Wright scored 16 points, 11 in the first quarter, to spark Benet (30-5) to an early lead. Truman State commit Blake Fagbemi had 11 points and six rebounds and Stack eight points, seven rebounds and three blocks as the Redwings advanced to a Monday supersectional against Quincy in Normal.

Benet’s Michael Doyle (middle) delivers the Class 4A Benet Sectional championship plaque to teammates after defeating Downers Grove North on March 7, 2025 at Benet Academy in Lisle. (Jon Cunningham for Shaw Local News Network)

But the Redwings were also not advancing without the efforts at both ends from Stasys, who had six points, four rebounds and four blocks off the bench.

He subbed in early for Michael Doyle and played big minutes, Stasys' basket late in the first quarter giving Benet a 17-6 lead.

“I know our team is full of great players. Everyone can do their part,” Stasys said. “When my name is called I’m going to go out there and give it my all.”

That was two nights after Benet only used its five starters and Stasys never got off the bench.

“Mac Doyle was the matchup for [Waubonsie’s] Tyreek Coleman and did a good job on Tyreek and Ed was the matchup for Grganto,” Heidkamp said. “That’s that we tell them, is different games call for different players.”

With a huge lineup of 7-2 Stack, 6-foot-9 Daniel Pauliukonis and the 6-7 Stasys, it walled off Downers Grove North from scoring around the basket.

The Trojans had just five two-point baskets for the game, and attempted just two free throws. After making 3 of 8 3-point attempts in the first quarter, Downers Grove North missed 12 consecutive attempts and scored just eight points in the middle two quarters while Benet built a 16-point lead.

Grganto scored 15 points, but 12 of those 15 came from the 3-point line.

“Edvardas gave us a huge lift off the bench,” Heidkamp said. “He’s a defensive specialist for us and he’s so active on the glass. I thought he did a really good job of giving us a different look defensively. Colin is so big and active, but it’s a tough cover because Grganto is such a good player.”

Stack, too, appreciated the unique skills that Stasys brings defensively.

“He gives us a third defender that can guard a wing and can guard a guard,” Stack said. “He can guard all five if he needs to. He’s in gaps and he helps with rebounds.”

A Pauliukonis' 3-pointer late in the third quarter gave Benet its biggest lead, 32-16.

It was still 35-21 midway through the fourth, but a Jack Richtman 3-pointer and back-to-back Grganto 3-pointers made it 35-30 with 4:07 left.

Downers Grove North (26-9) was coming off a 29-26 stunner of No. 1 seed Bolingbrook on Tuesday. The Trojans shot 7-for-29 from 3 for the game.

“They’re tough, they don’t have a lot of deficiencies, there’s not a lot of room for error in games like that,” Downers Grove North coach Jim Thomas said of Benet. “But that being said, we had it 35-30 and I was smiling because it was like here we go again. Jayden hit that dagger, but that’s what good players do.”

Benet’s Jayden Wright (3) drives past Downers Grove North’s Aidan Akkawi during the Class 4A Benet Sectional championship game on March 7, 2025 at Benet Academy in Lisle. (Jon Cunningham for Shaw Local News Network)

Indeed Wright, who made three long 3-pointers early to stake Benet’s early lead, saved his biggest shot for a 3-pointer to get the margin back to eight.

Benet’s first sectional title since 2022 came in front of a sellout crowd in a gym that was full nearly an hour ahead of tipoff.

“It was unreal, craziest game I’ve ever played in my life,” Stasys said. “This crazy community, they all showed out, great environment to play in, helps that we got the win.”

Thomas, even in defeat, savored the environment too and the playoff run his program has put together.

Downers Grove North played in its third straight sectional final on Friday and fourth since 2019. Jack Crowley, like Grganto one of 11 seniors, had seven points and six rebounds in the loss.

“We pinch ourselves. We’ve had great kids,” Thomas said. “We had fun again tonight. Sucks losing but Benet at Benet ... we didn’t play super well but we played tough all the way through.”

https://www.shawlocal.com/my-suburban-life/2025/03/08/edvardas-stasys-answers-the-call-helps-lead-benets-stellar-defense-to-defeat-downers-grove-north/