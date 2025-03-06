Villa Park firefighter to step up for American Lung Association fundraiser

Villa Park firefighter Nicole Else will participate in the American Lung Association in Greater Chicago’s Fight For Air Climb in Oakbrook Terrace to help raise awareness and funds for lung health. She will race up 660 stairs to the top of Oakbrook Terrace Tower in full gear, which adds nearly 40 additional pounds. (Sandy Bressner)

A first-year Villa Park firefighter will be among more than 400 participants climbing the 660 stairs of the Oakbrook Terrace Tower on Sunday morning, all to raise money for the American Lung Association.

The journey ascending 30 flights may be somewhat more difficult for Nicole Else because she has decided to complete the event in full firefighting gear, adding 40 pounds, something many of the first responder participants choose to do.

Else will participate in the event this year with one other fellow Villa Park firefighter.

Thirteen first responder teams, totaling 60 climbers, registered for the event, said Janye Killelea, a communications manager with the American Lung Association.

Killelea said events like these are important to firefighters because “they put their lungs and lives on the line for the community they serve so supporting lung health is a cause that hits close to home and impacts their daily life.”

“Many first responders know someone who has been impacted by lung disease and climb in their honor,” she said.

The first responder teams are competing in a “friendly competition” for the Firefighter Challenge Award.

Drawing both beginners and competitive climbers, the Fight For Air Climb is one of 40 fundraisers held across the country that bring together more than 20,000 individuals to raise money to fight lung disease.

Else said she is completing the event in full gear to honor other firefighters such as those who climbed the stairs of the World Trade Center buildings on 9/11 and also to challenge herself.

To prepare, Else has been training on the firehouse stair climber in full gear.

“We had a lot of stair climbing as part of our training,” Else said.

Lung health is especially important to firefighters because through their work they are exposed to smoke, gases, chemicals and other substances that can be damaging to their lungs, putting them at an increased risk for lung disease.

For Else, it will be her first time participating in the event. So far, she has raised nearly $1,100 for the American Lung Association.

“As a paramedic, I see a lot of patients with lung disease,” Else said.

In addition, she hopes to raise awareness about lung health.

The Oakbrook Terrace event is expected to raise more than $100,000 for the American Lung Association, Killelea said.

Else’s journey to becoming a firefighter came about in an unlikely way.

Unlike many firefighters, the Bensenville resident did not come from a family of paramedics or firefighters.

Previously, Else sold cars and worked as a 3D caricature artist for video games, something she still dabbles in in her spare time.

Her connection with firefighting began because she lived near a firehouse in downtown Chicago.

“That was the first time I was really up close to the fire service,” Else said. “I remember thinking, ‘I want to be involved in that.’ ”

Else enrolled in EMT school, followed by paramedic school and the fire academy.

She became one of three female firefighters with the Villa Park Fire Department in April 2024.

Since her fellow female Villa Park firefighters each have more than 10 years of experience, Else said she “definitely can learn a lot from them.”

March is Women’s History Month and March 8 is International Women’s Day and despite women’s long and impactful role in helping to battle fires and saving lives, today only about 10% of all firefighters in the U.S. are women.

For females who want to get involved in firefighting, Else said, “They should believe in their abilities.”

“A lot of women underestimate themselves and see the required physical standards” which are the same for male firefighters and think, “I could never do that,” she said. “However, women are very capable of reaching that standard, but you have to believe in your ability and be willing to put in the effort to get there, whether it be working out or training more.”

Else said one of the most enjoyable parts of her job is “getting out there every day and knowing what I am doing is making a positive impact on my community. It gives me a purpose to make sure I am contributing back to the community and helping people.”

Each day is different, she said, and “not boring.”

In addition, she said, the family-oriented environment of the firehouse is a huge benefit of the job.

“We are like one family,” Else said.

To donate to Else’s team, visit https://shorturl.at/2FXvv.