Missouri commit Nikki Kerstein’s masterful effort sends Montini past DePaul Prep to sectional title

CHICAGO –Last season, Montini senior Nikki Kerstein played a facilitating role, with the presence of 2023-24 Suburban Life Player of the Year Victoria Matulevicius looming large.

This season, the Missouri commit has taken on a greater responsibility, and her all-around game has become one of the better ones in the area.

In Thursday’s Class 3A DePaul Prep Sectional final, Kerstein turned in a dominant effort with 24 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, and three steals to lead Montini to a 48-31 victory over the host Rams.

It’s the 21st sectional title in program history.

“I’m really proud of how we executed,” said Kerstein, who scored nine points in the second quarter to help the Broncos take command. “A lot of people were doubting us because it’s hard to beat a team twice. We came out of halftime with a lot of fire, and I’m really proud of our effort.”

Both coaches thought Kerstein’s stellar play was a large factor in the outcome.

“Nikki’s the best. She’s a wonderful teammate,” Montini coach Shannon Spanos said. “She’s so coachable and works harder than anyone, and that’s what you need from your best player.”

“Nikki Kerstein is an absolute rockstar,” DePaul coach Corey Morgan said. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for her.”

Montini (24-10) led DePaul (20-14) 21-15 at halftime, then went on a decisive 13-2 run to start the third quarter. The Broncos increased their defensive pressure, resulting in multiple turnovers by the Rams.

“We’ve been talking as a team, continuing to tell ourselves that our defense is going to win the game for us, and we focus on that,” Kerstein said.

DePaul had the height advantage with 6-foot-2 junior wing Kaitlin Totaro and 6-3 junior center Grace Lee, who each finished with eight points. But Montini’s emphasis on team defense neutralized the duo for the most part.

“It sometimes feels like a football game,” said Montini senior forward Peyton Farrell, who at 5-9 gave up six inches guarding Lee in the post. “But when the game’s over and I have some bruises, I just remember it’s worth it. It’s all about the team. I couldn’t go one-on-one with (Lee), but Audrey (Kinney) and Natalie (Gartian) were there to help. It takes all five of us working together, and it’s definitely rewarding.”

Farrell finished with six points and six rebounds while Kinney added nine points and four rebounds for Montini, which advances to Monday’s supersectional at Hersey versus Grayslake Central.

“We’ve got six seniors who have been on the varsity since freshman year,” Spanos said. “They’ve seen and experienced this, and they know and trust our process and culture. That experience has helped us get to this point.

“Every opportunity that we get to spotlight our kids and highlight our program is so special and I don’t take it for granted at all,” she added. “We’ve had a great history with Montini basketball and it’s so fun to keep the tradition going.”

Morgan, who completed his first season with DePaul, appreciated the way Spanos welcomed him to the Girls Catholic Athletic Conference, and he’s rooting for the Broncos to win the 3A title.

“Shannon showed me a ton of love and respect,” he said. “We’re in the same conference, and I’m hoping they go Downstate, take care of business, and represent the GCAC well.”