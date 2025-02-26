Downers Grove library foundation to celebrate National Library Week with film screening

The Downers Grove Public Library Foundation invites the community to celebrate National Library Week and support the library at a private, pre-release screening of the film Banned Together from 6 to 9 p.m. April 9 at Skeleton Key Brewery, 8102 Lemont Road in Woodridge. (Image provided by Downers Grove Public Library Foundation)

This 21+ event will include the screening, special performances, a book pull, a raffle and more. Tickets are $30 on sale now. Full event details area available at dgplfoundation.org/nlw-2025.

“Banned Together” follows the evolution of three young women in their senior year of high school as they advocate against censorship at school board meetings, sit down with national politicians, famous authors and constitutional scholars and, ultimately, speak on stage at the Right to Read Rally during the American Library Association’s annual conference in Chicago.