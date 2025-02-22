Chicago man accused of drug possession, leading cops on high-speed chase

A motion was granted Friday to deny pre-trial release for a Chicago man accused of possessing more than 100 grams of illegal narcotics and leading police on a high-speed chase, prosecutors said.

Kentrell Hayes, 25, of the 2400 block of W. Grenshaw Street, appeared in First Appearance Court charged with two counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, a Super X felony; one count of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance – cocaine; and one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

On Feb. 21, Westmont police stopped a gray Toyota sedan, allegedly driven by Hayes, for speeding eastbound on 63rd Street. When the Westmont officer exited his squad car, Hayes allegedly made a U-turn and began traveling westbound on 63rd Street. Westmont police terminated the pursuit. A short time later, Hinsdale police picked up the Toyota speeding northbound on Route 83 and notified Oak Brook police, according to the release.

About 1:40 a.m., Oak Brook police deployed stop sticks on northbound Route 83 near 31st Street. Hayes allegedly drove over the stop sticks but instead of stopping, increased his speed and exited Route 83 onto Interstate 88, authorities said.

An Oak Brook police began pursuit. During the pursuit, Hayes allegedly reached speeds of at least 95 mph on I-88. Police terminated pursuit because debris was flying off Hayes’ vehicle and hitting the officer’s squad car, at which time another Oak Brook police officer took over the pursuit, according to the release.

Despite the fact that Hayes’ vehicle had lost three of its tires, he continued to flee to Interstate 290 where he lost control of his car and hit a concrete barrier on the side of I-290 causing the hood of his vehicle to flip on top of his windshield. Hayes continued to drive with the hood on his windshield and without three of his tires until he exited I-290 at Austin Boulevard, authorities said.

At that time, Forest Park police blocked him and arrested him about 1:55 a.m. When searching Hayes and his vehicle, police found approximately 108 bags containing heroin/fentanyl with an approximate weight of 149 grams, four bags containing cocaine with an approximate weight of two grams and $1,620 in cash, according to the release.

“It is alleged that Mr. Hayes was in possession of more than 100grams of fentanyl/heroin mixture that was capable of killing tens of thousands of people,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Illegal narcotics continue to seep into our communities causing pain and heartache along the way. Our job, as law enforcement, is to do all we can to stop this deadly plague from spreading.”

Hayes’ next court appearance is scheduled for March 17.