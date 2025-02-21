Bloomingdale man’s pre-trial release revoked after being charged with vehicle theft: prosecutors

A motion was granted Thursday to revoke pre-trial release for a Bloomingdale man newly charged with possessing a stolen car, prosecutors said.

Prior to the order, David Guzman, 18, of the 200 block of Oxford Lane, appeared in First Appearance Court Thursday charged with one count each of aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of burglary tools, misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to an attended vehicle, attempt fleeing or eluding a police officer in a motor vehicle and resisting or obstructing a police officer, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

As required by law, Guzman was not detained pre-trial on the offenses, according to the release.

Following his appearance in First Appearance Court, the state later on Thursday filed a motion to revoke pre-trial release on a previous case that alleges six counts of aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, according to the release.

On Feb. 19, DuPage MERIT SWAT, along with multiple police agencies, went to Guzman’s residence on Oxford Lane to execute a search warrant related to an investigation of a stolen Dodge Durango valued at $97,575 that was reported stolen out of a Schaumburg car dealership on Feb. 14, according to the release.

SWAT officers called out the defendant, but he ran out of the front door of the residence and entered the garage through a side door. After hearing the engine of the stolen Durango in the garage and believing that Guzman may attempt to ram his way out of the garage, police positioned one of their vehicles in the driveway to block any such attempt, authorities said.

Guzman began accelerating the Durango into the closed garage door from inside at which time the SWAT vehicle began pushing into the garage to prevent the defendant from fleeing. Unable to flee the scene in the Durango, Guzman, wearing just one shoe, ran out of the garage and fled on foot, according to the release.

After a short foot pursuit, he was arrested. Upon searching Guzman, officers allegedly located a key fob in his right pocket that was reprogrammed and able to open, start and move the Durango. Inside the Durango, officers found two reprogrammers, two reprogramming tablets with power cords, a factory issued Dodge Key and the defendant’s other shoe on the driver’s floorboard, according to the release.

“The successful identification and apprehension of the suspect in this case is a testament to the outstanding cooperative efforts displayed by multiple law enforcement agencies dedicated to public safety,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “What I find troubling however, is the fact that for the second time today, a defendant on pre-trial release appeared in court charged with new, serious crimes. This fact illustrates the urgent need for changes to the State’s Safe-T-Act. Far too often, we are seeing cases where a defendant accused of a serious crime is released pre-trial because the act does not allow judges to use their discretion for certain offenses.”

“The Bloomingdale Police Department worked with multiple agencies and the MERIT SWAT Team to apprehend an alleged offender who continually makes reckless decisions while attempting to evade arrest,” Bloomingdale Director of Public Safety Frank Giammarese said in the release. “On multiple occasions, it is alleged that he has committed crimes and then he has put citizens and law enforcement officers in harm’s way while attempting to elude apprehension by police. These alleged crimes will not be tolerated, and if convicted of these crimes, he should be held accountable for his actions.”

Guzman’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 17.