Wheaton co-op heading back to state after sectional win

GLEN ELLYN – Seniors Elli Macellaio, Rylee Baaske and Samantha Purser contributed to the greatest season in Wheaton co-op girls gymnastics history in 2024.

They helped to score another great moment in program history at the Glenbard West Sectional Friday.

Wheaton co-op scored a season-high 142.525 points to win and earn an automatic berth to the eight-team state meet Friday and Saturday in Palatine.

“The senior leadership helping the younger girls believe that this was possible was more than any coach can do,” Wheaton co-op coach Maureen Latimer said.

The team was coming off its best score in winning regionals, but that was only 139.9. Now it returns to state following last year’s third-place finish for its first team trophy.

“We really pulled it together and to peak at the end of the season is really fun,” Macellaio said.

“Because I’m a senior I feel like it’s a lot more special. Last year the team was pretty senior-heavy. Obviously we love them, but it’s nice to get another chance to go back.”

The sectional was the last after being postponed from Wednesday because of weather concerns.

Second-place Lake Park (141.275), a state qualifier the past two seasons, missed the at-large team cut of 142.375, followed by Glenbard West (139.875), York (139.175), Geneva (135.30) and Willowbrook (133.50).

Willowbrook senior all-stater Naomi Campbell won all-around (36.275) and shared the floor exercise title with Geneva junior all-stater Reese Lackey (9.25), the floor exercise champion (9.275). Other event winners were Glenbard West senior Grace Flint on uneven parallel bars (9.425) and York sophomore Melania Veselovsky on vault (9.3).

Freshman Kara Wilkinson led Wheaton co-op, top-five medalists, taking second on uneven bars (9.35), third in all-around and trying for third on floor.

Macellaio was second on floor (9.25), junior Abbey Kurinsky was third on beam, sophomore Grace Schroedter shared third on vault and sophomore Anjali Cowart tied for fifth on uneven bars.

Latimer said one key was getting a healthy Baaske back on three events. Great sectional competition also fueled Friday’s performance.

“It just means a lot to me because we’ve worked so hard this year,” Wilkinson said. “We tried to add a lot of new skills by the end of the year while trying to stay safe and healthy.”

Lake Park just missed an unprecedented third straight state team berth after graduating its top two all-arounders.

“We expected this to be a down year and we’re right there (to qualifying),” Lake Park coach Jake Luketin said. “We look to be really excited for what’s going to happen next year.”

Lake Park juniors Elena Heath (all-around and beam) and Cristina Benza (bars) and senior Bella Ciccia (floor) and Maddie Springer (bars) have competed at state with the team. These are their first individual berths.

“We’ve gone up like 12 points (this season). Even though we didn’t win, I couldn’t be prouder of my team,” Heath said. “That will be make me feel so much more comfortable, having my teammates there (at state).”

Flint and Glenbard West senior Leah Chapski (vault) are making their third state trips. Flint added beam with her final home routine.

“It was definitely very scary (on beam),” Flint said. “I’m definitely happy with how I did but I really wanted to go with the team (like 2022). I think it would have been really fun to go with this new group of freshmen.”

Campbell also was second on vault (9.25) and tied for fifth on uneven bars. At state last year, Campbell tied for fifth on floor (9.375) and was 10th in the beam finals (8.35).

Campbell has overcome a dislocated finger in the pre-season that initially limited her to two events.

“I’m really excited because last year I didn’t even think I’d be able to make (state) at all,” Campbell said. “This year I have more confidence. I’m excited (also) to make it on a few more events.”

In 2024, Lackey was an all-state fourth on floor (9.4).

On Friday, Lackey tied for third in all-around (36.125). Geneva sophomore Julie Swierczewski advanced on vault.

“(Tonight) was definitely nervewracking, but I felt pretty good, which means next week’s going to be even better,” Lackey said.

“(My floor routine is) mostly the same. I feel like I’ve gotten a lot more confident in my tumbling passes. They’re more consistent.”

Veselovsky also was second in all-around (36.15) tied for third on bars and floor. She’s made significant progress from finishing 22nd in state all-around in 2024.

“I’m feeling really good and proud to get back to state,” Veselovsky said. “Definitely since I know I’ve placed (in sectionals) I feel more confident going into state.”