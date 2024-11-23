Sara Abdul’s 35 points lead Wheaton North past Conant: Friday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wheaton North 63, Conant 47

Sara Abdul scored 35 points to lead the Falcons to the win at the Lyons Thanksgiving Tournament. , Brigitte Noyes added 13 points and Anna Leicht 11.

Downers Grove South 58, Oswego East 48

Jakaylah Thomas scored 18 points, Hayven Harden 11, and Kamryn Gillespie and Alexa Bulla 10 points each for the Mustangs in the final game of the York Thanksgiving Tournament.

Lockport 37, Montini 32

Downers Grove North 50, Maine West 18 (Thursday)

Campbell Thulin poured in 29 points for the Trojans.