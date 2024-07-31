Downers Grove to celebrate completion of Constitution Park

Downers Grove Park District will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of renovations at Constitution Park from 6 to 7 p.m. Aug. 7. The program will include a short program, giveaways and a children’s activity. (Photo provided by Downers Grove Park District)

The Downers Grove Park District will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of renovations at Constitution Park from 6 to 7 p.m. Aug. 7. The program will include a short program, giveaways and a children’s activity.

Special guests will include State Sen. Suzy Glowiak Hilton and representatives from the Downers Grove Public Library, South East Association for Special Parks and Recreation and Equality Downers Grove.

Located adjacent to the Lincoln Center, 935 Maple Ave., Constitution Park now boasts the district’s first inclusive playground, a new pavilion, a new pathway, a StoryWalk and a rain garden.

For more information about Constitution Park, visit dgparks.org.