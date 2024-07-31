July 30, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsCrime & CourtsSportsBearseNewspaperObituariesNewsletterWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Downers Grove to celebrate completion of Constitution Park

By Shaw Local News Network
Downers Grove Park District will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of renovations at Constitution Park from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. The program will include a short program, giveaways and a children’s activity.

Downers Grove Park District will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of renovations at Constitution Park from 6 to 7 p.m. Aug. 7. The program will include a short program, giveaways and a children’s activity. (Photo provided by Downers Grove Park District)

The Downers Grove Park District will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of renovations at Constitution Park from 6 to 7 p.m. Aug. 7. The program will include a short program, giveaways and a children’s activity.

Special guests will include State Sen. Suzy Glowiak Hilton and representatives from the Downers Grove Public Library, South East Association for Special Parks and Recreation and Equality Downers Grove.

Located adjacent to the Lincoln Center, 935 Maple Ave., Constitution Park now boasts the district’s first inclusive playground, a new pavilion, a new pathway, a StoryWalk and a rain garden.

For more information about Constitution Park, visit dgparks.org.

Downers Grove Park DistrictDowners Grove
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois