Elmhurst Park District to screen movie at Wilder Park

Grab a picnic blanket and join Elmhurst Park District June 7 at Wilder Park, 175 S. Prospect Ave., for a showing of “The Lorax” under the stars. The movie begins at dusk. Admission is free.

Seating begins at 7 p.m. Plus, make time for yard games and a visit to the playground. The movie will begin at dusk.

Food trucks will be on hand.

Movies in the Park is a partnership between Elmhurst Park District and Elmhurst Public Library.

This event is outdoors and will be held rain or shine. In the event of severe weather, check the rainout line. Updates will also be posted on the website and the Elmhurst Park District Facebook page.