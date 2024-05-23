Man sentenced to 58 years for sexually assaulting 92-year-old Glendale Heights woman

A former Glendale Heights man was sentenced Thursday to 58 years in prison for breaking into an elderly woman’s house and sexually assaulting her in November 2021.

Following a three-day-long trial and approximately two hours of deliberations, a jury found Anthony Lane, 55, guilty of one count of home invasion and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney Office news release.

On Dec. 6, 2021, Judge Ann Celine O’Hallaren Walsh set bond at $5 million with 10% to apply. Lane has been in custody at the DuPage County Jail since that time.

At about 6 p.m. Nov. 22, 2021, the 92-year-old victim entered her attached garage after returning home from her dialysis appointment. As the victim turned to close the garage door, she saw an individual, later identified as Lane, standing in her doorway, according to the release.

When the victim tried to close the door to her house, Lane forced the door open and pushed her into the residence. He then bound the victim’s hands with duct tape, carried her upstairs, placed her on a bed in her bedroom and sexually assaulted her, according to the release.

After the assault, Lane fled the home at which time the victim called 911 and was transported to a local hospital for medical attention. Authorities identified Lane as a suspect in the case. On Dec. 2, 2021, Addison police took him into custody.

“The violent, sexual assault of an elderly woman alone in her home ranks among one of the most egregious crimes I have encountered in more than 36 years as a prosecutor,” Berlin said in the release. “The fear, pain and suffering Mr. Lane inflicted on this woman is beyond reprehensible and extremely alarming. Today’s 58-year sentence not only takes an extremely dangerous man off the streets for what essentially amounts to the rest of his life, but also sends the message that in DuPage County we will not tolerate this type of violent behavior.”

Lane will be required to serve 85% of his sentence before being eligible for parole. He will receive credit for time spent in custody at the DuPage County Jail.