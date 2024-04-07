District 58 parents asked to submit 2024-25 school year online registration by April 8

Parents in Downers Grove Grade School District 58 are asked to submit their child’s online registration for the 2024-25 school year by April 8. District 58′s preschool registration also opened this month and continues to accept applications at www.dg58.org/preschool.

New this year, all registration will be conducted online. If families cannot complete the process online, they can call or visit their child’s school and the process can be completed there. District 58 encourages families to register their student(s) promptly, as early registration helps the District determine its hiring, staffing, classroom and transportation needs for the upcoming school year.

New and returning students are asked to register by April 8, including those who attend an outplacement or specialized program. New student registration, however, is open indefinitely. Finalizing enrollment numbers is the first step of many in determining student classes for the fall. Here is a visual of the process.

If parents have technical questions during the registration process, please contact District 58′s Technology Help Desk by filling out a Technology Help Ticket or calling 630-719-2768. For general registration questions, please contact your school office.

District 58 will continue to contract with Thomson Reuters CLEAR, a third-party vendor, to verify student address information automatically. The vendor will use parent and/or guardian names and addresses to crosscheck the information against other public electronic databases, such as utility companies, DMV records and property tax records.

After registering, the district will process fees and send parent/guardians an invoice via email sometime after May 1. Fees will be due by the first day of school.