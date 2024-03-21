Downers Grove District 58 construction work to begin over spring break

With spring break around the corner, Downers Grove Grade School District 58 is sharing the most recent developments about referendum construction. After more than a year of planning, there will be signs of construction outside of the middle schools.

Middle School Construction

Construction projects at both middle schools will begin over spring break. Some preliminary work was conducted over winter break to prepare for construction. Mobile construction trailers were dropped off this week at Herrick and O’Neill and construction fences will be installed around both schools and they will remain in place for the duration of the project.

Work will begin in rooms 124 and 126, the small gym, locker rooms, storage and other areas in the northeast portion of O’Neill. These areas will be abated of asbestos using workers trained, accredited and licensed to perform the work in public school buildings. At all times the project will be monitored by TEM Environmental and aggressive air testing will be conducted following the abatement. These areas will remain unoccupied following spring break as renovation work will begin in this area.

To keep parents, staff and community apprised of construction progress, here are dashboards of progress.

In addition, you can read updates on construction on the district website at https://www.dg58.org/building-for-success/index

Phase 1 Elementary School Construction

In addition to the middle schools, over spring break, the district will begin preliminary construction work at the Phase I elementary schools (Henry Puffer, Highland, Hillcrest and Whittier). In small areas at each of these four schools, asbestos will be abated. In addition, the project will be monitored at all times by TEM Environmental Inc.

This limited work allows the district to get a jump start on larger projects. Since the district needs to begin work immediately after school ends in late May, every opportunity was used to be ready to go. If abatement was put off until June, then regular construction work would be delayed by two more weeks. The following areas will be abated over Spring Break:

Henry Puffer – Abatement will occur above the primary hallway ceiling

Highland – Abatement will occur in ceilings above two classroom bathrooms

Hillcrest – Abatement will occur in ceilings and walls of primary bathrooms

Whittier – Abatement will occur in ceilings above the primary bathrooms

All schools will undergo environmental air testing following the work. Contractors will cover any masonry units or holes created from the abatement work before school resumes.