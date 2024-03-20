DuPage County man accused of reckless discharge of firearm after barricading himself in apartment: prosecutors

A 39-year-old DuPage County man faces reckless discharge of a firearm charges after he allegedly fired shots from his apartment complex before barricading himself inside his unit, authorities said.

The offender appeared Wednesday in First Appearance Court where he was denied pretrial release.

DuPage County Sheriff’s deputies arrived Monday morning at the Kingery Quarter apartment complex near Route 83 and Honeysuckle Rose Lane in unincorporated Willowbrook.

Deputies repeatedly asked the offender to exit his apartment and surrender peacefully. However, he ignored all verbal commands and refused to exit his apartment, authorities said.

After a few hours, the offender released an adult female and a child before once again barricading himself in the apartment, authorities said.

The DuPage County MERIT SWAT Team was assembled at about 3 p.m. and eventually took the offender into custody without any use of force or injury, according to a DuPage County Sheriff’s Office news release.

“l want to extend my sincerest gratitude to our dedicated first responders and (DuPage County) State’s Attorney (Robert Berlin) for their commitment to justice. Their tireless efforts have led to the successful resolution of charges against the individual in this incident”, said DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick. “Their dedication to upholding the law and ensuring the safety of our community is truly commendable.”

His next court date is set for April 15.