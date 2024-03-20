Downers Grove LGBTQ+ group survey says community must do more to denounce harassment, bullying

Jodi Nordmann Harap, left, and Debbie Anderson-Phillips, members of EQuality Downers Grove leadership, join other members of the organization and guests at a recent One Book, One Town community reading kickoff event at Cadence Kitchen (Grace Tucker)

The Downers Grove community could be doing better in regard to the LGBTQ+ community, according to a survey recently conducted by EQuality Downers Grove.

The group presented the results of the survey to the Downers Grove Village Council.

Over the course of two months, EQDG compiled data from a comprehensive survey that asked several questions regarding the perception and treatment of the LGBTQ+ community by Downers Grove residents, businesses and community organizations.

“We also wanted to answer the question ‘What can a community do besides just stand by silently, to be a better ally?’ ” said Jodi Harap, chairwoman of EQDG civic affairs and public policy.

Survey participants came from the group’s email subscribers and social media reach, as well as attendees of Youth Outlook, a Downers Grove drop-in center for LGBTQ+ youth, she said.

EQDG, a 501(c)(3) organization, developed the survey to explore both positive and negative daily experiences by Downers Grove’s LGBTQ+ residents, according to its website.

EQDG works to create an accepting and equitable environment for LGBTQ+ people through education, support, social action and advocacy, according to its website. The group partners with allies to celebrate and support the LGBTQ+ community and envision a village where everyone is treated with dignity and respect regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

The questionnaire was completed by LGBTQ+ community members and supporters. The responses between the two groups identified comparable observations and challenges.

The report acknowledges the sample size (49 people) as relatively small, however, EQDG believed a number of clear and consistent themes were present in the responses.

The respondents cited the lack of action by local officials to present a clear and vocal condemnation of hate speech, misinformation, bias and harassment.

Respondents also reported feeling less safe based upon the inaction/lack of clear response to concrete acts of intolerance and hatred at board meetings, in schools and throughout the community.

“We want to see action on the part of school administrators, local government, fellow community members in denouncing the bullying and harassment of LGBTQ+ individuals as well as administering consequences for this behavior,” Harap said.

“In concrete incidences of harassment, we would like community members to speak up. For example, we are asking store owners to say, ‘This is not acceptable on our property, please leave,’ ” she said.

In the survey, most of the downtown Downers Grove businesses were recognized by LGBTQ+ community members as providing a welcoming experience with visible displays of symbols and merchandise of diversity, including Pride flags, stickers and books.

“We see overwhelming support from the downtown Downers Grove merchants,” Harap said.

The other suggestions from respondents:

• Providing education in schools and workplaces about diverse/marginalized populations

• Displaying Pride symbols in local businesses

• Providing more opportunities for LGBTQ+ inclusion in local government

• Host more community events celebrating diversity

• Verbalizing clear opposition to hatred, prejudice, misinformation and bullying

“We would like to do this [survey] annually to measure change and any successful initiatives,” Harap said.

Survey questions

How welcoming is Downers Grove?

EQDG is focused on addressing the current hostility and marginalization experienced by members of the LGBTQ+ community by increasing visibility, support, education and community activism in Downers Grove. To do this, it is critical to identify and understand the obstacles as well as the welcoming encounters experienced every day in DG by our LGBTQ+ residents. We appreciate you taking the time to fill out the questionnaire below and thank you for helping to create a more equitable environment in DG.

* Indicates required question

Please describe your connection to Downers Grove.*

___ I am a resident of Downers Grove

___ I am a resident of a neighboring community to Downers Grove

___ I do not reside in or near Downers Grove, but am connected to the community. If you answered “I do not reside in or near Downers Grove, but am connected to the community”, please describe your connection.

I identify as:*

___ A member of the LGBTQ+ community

___ A nonmember/ally of the LGBTQ+ community

Questions for members of the LGBTQ+ community:

1. As an LGBTQ+ person, where in DG do you feel welcomed and supported and what specifically are these places doing to create such an environment? *

2. As an LGBTQ+ person, where in DG do you feel unwelcome or marginalized and what specifically are these places doing to create such an environment? *

3. What do you see/have you experienced as the biggest hurdles in DG to fostering acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community? *

4. In what specific ways can the village of DG (including businesses, schools, community organizations, service providers and local government officials) create a more welcoming environment for all? *

Thank you for your responses. Please specify where you found the link to this questionnaire (which website, newsletter, social media platform, business flyer, etc.)

Questions for allies of the LGBTQ+ community:

1. What do you see/have you experienced as the biggest hurdles in DG to fostering acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community? *

2. In what specific ways can the village of DG (including businesses, schools, community organizations, service providers and local government officials) create a more welcoming environment for all? *