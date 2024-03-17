Pine Hollow Open at Belmont Golf Club set for April 27

The Belmont Golf Club and Downers Grove Historical Society have teamed up to bring you the 46th annual Pine Hollow Open April 27 at the Belmont Golf Club.

All golfers 18 years of age and up are eligible to compete in this 9-hole stroke-play event. Tee times begin at 11 a.m. and continue until all of the golfers have teed off.

Participants must check in at the first tee 15 minutes prior to their tee time. Register in person or by calling the clubhouse at 630-963-1306. All participants must register by April 17.